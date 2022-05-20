- USD/CHF stage modest recovery from a fresh monthly low touched earlier this Friday.
- The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven CHF and acted as a tailwind to the pair.
- Rebounding US bond yields helped revive the USD demand and remained supportive.
- Recession fears held back bulls from placing aggressive bets and might cap the upside.
The USD/CHF pair traded with a mild positive bias through the early North American session and was last seen hovering near the daily peak, around the 0.9740-0.9745 region.
Having shown some resilience below the 0.9700 mark, the USD/CHF pair staged modest bounce from a fresh monthly low touched earlier this Friday amid the risk-on impulse. The market sentiment got a boost after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) cut its five-year loan prime rate by 15 basis points to counter an economic slowdown. This was evident from the strong recovery in the equity markets, which undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc and acted as a tailwind for the major.
On the other hand, the US dollar drew some support from rebounding US Treasury bond yields and the prospects for a more aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. This was seen as another factor that contributed to the USD/CHF pair's intraday recovery of over 50 pips. That said, concerns about softening global economic growth kept a lid on the optimism and held back bulls from placing aggressive bets amid absent relevant market-moving economic release from the US.
The markets remain worried that a more aggressive move by major central banks to constrain inflation could pose challenges to global economic growth. Apart from this, the Russia-Ukraine war and extended COVID-19 lockdowns in China have been fueling recession fears. This might continue to drive some haven flows, making it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that the USD/CHF pair has formed a near-term bottom and positioning for any further gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9739
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.9731
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9821
|Daily SMA50
|0.954
|Daily SMA100
|0.9375
|Daily SMA200
|0.9294
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9897
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9697
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0049
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9872
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9759
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9221
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9773
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9821
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9653
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9575
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9853
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9975
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0053
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
