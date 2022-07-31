- USD/CHF begins the key week on a positive note around one-month low, consolidates two-week losses.
- Risk appetite weakens amid fears of fresh US-China tussles over Taiwan, cautious mood ahead of key data also weigh on sentiment.
- US dollar bulls await ISM PMIs for July for immediate directions after recently hawkish Fedspeak, mixed data.
- Swiss holiday could restrict intraday moves but risk catalysts may entertain traders.
USD/CHF portrays the market’s cautious mood as it rebounds from a monthly low to 0.9525 during the initial hours of Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss currency pair (CHF) takes clues from the likely escalating tensions between the US and China, as well as justifies the market’s anxiety ahead of the key US Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data and jobs report for July.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi begins her Asia visit but the schedule doesn’t mention her Taiwan visit The reason could be attributed to Beijing’s warnings. “Six people familiar with the Chinese warnings said they were significantly stronger than the threats that Beijing has made in the past when it was unhappy with US actions or policy on Taiwan,” said the Financial Times (FT).
It’s worth noting that the recently mixed data from the US, mainly highlighting the inflation pressure, join hawkish Fedspeak to also underpin the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. On Friday, the US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, rose to 4.8% YoY for June versus 4.7% prior. Following that, Minneapolis Fed President Neil Kashkari mentioned to the New York Times (NYT) that the Fed is still a long way away from backing off rate hikes. The policymaker added, “Hiking rates by half a point at coming Fed meetings seems reasonable to me.”
Even so, the US Dollar Index (DXY) marked the second consecutive weekly fall after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted data-dependency and neutral rates. Also drowning the greenback was the “technical recession” in the US after the Annualized readings of the US Q2 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) dropped for the second straight quarter.
It should be noted that the Wall Street benchmarks cheered the receding hawkish bias from the Fed but the US Treasury yields remained pressured as traders rush for risk safety amid recession fears. That said, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses at around 4,120 by the press time.
Moving on, a holiday in Switzerland may restrict immediate USD/CHF moves but updates surrounding the US-China and the US recession may entertain traders. Also important will be the US ISM Manufacturing PMI for July and the ISM Services PMI for the said month, not to forget Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. However, major attention will be given to this week’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) amid calls for neutral rates and economic slowdown.
Technical analysis
Although June’s low of 0.9495 restricts the immediate downside of the USD/CHF prices, recovery moves need validation from a two-week-old resistance line, around 0.9560 by the press time, to convince buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9525
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.9512
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9697
|Daily SMA50
|0.9683
|Daily SMA100
|0.9616
|Daily SMA200
|0.9413
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9594
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9502
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9668
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9502
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9537
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9559
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9478
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9444
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9385
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.957
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9628
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9663
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.0250 amid USD weakness, ISM eyed
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.0250, extending the latest gains amid a broadly weaker US dollar and cautious optimism. The rebound in US Treasury yields fails to limit the upside in the pair. US Manufacturing PMIs awaited.
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.2200 ahead of ISM
GBP/USD is extending gains above 1.2200, as the US dollar remains on the back foot amid mixed markets. GBP bulls shrug off UK political anxiety and disappointing Final Manufacturing PMI. Focus shifts to the US ISM PMI.
Gold drops to near $1,760, upside looks likely, US ISM eyed
Gold price is likely to remain upbeat on lower consensus for US NFP. A higher estimate for US ISM New Orders Index indicates higher forward demand by households. The precious metal has established above 38.2% Fibo retracement comfortably.
Ripple battles the SEC with massive cross-border payment growth
Ripple witnessed massive growth in On-Demand Liquidity related sales. Despite the ongoing legal battle with the SEC, the payment giant continued its expansion and partnerships. Analysts have revealed a bullish outlook on XRP.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!