USD/CHF Price Analysis: Tweezers-bottom and DMA’s under the spot price may spark a move towards 0.9250

- The USD/CHF trims Monday’s losses, so far 0.01% up in the week.
- US President Joe Biden condemned Russia’s actions and imposed sanctions.
- USD/CHF Technical Outlook: A tweezers-bottom could exacerbate a move towards 0.9250.
The USD/CHF is recovering as the Wall Street session winds down following US President Joe Biden's speech in which he addressed the conflict in Ukraine and imposed some sanctions on Russia and the two separatist states. At press time, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9215.
US President Joe Biden condemned Russia’s actions and imposed sanctions
Two hours before Wall Street closed, US President Biden hit the stage. He condemned Russian President Putin’s latest actions and announced new sanctions to Russian peers in his speech. He said that Russia made a “flagrant violation of international law and demands a firm response.” Biden added that Russia added blood supplies to the border and noted that “you don’t need blood unless you’re preparing a war.
US Sanctions
- Halted the Nord stream 2 in conjunction with Germany.
- Sanctions to Russia’s “Military bank” and VEB Bank.
Market’s reaction
The abovementioned sanctions improved the market sentiment for a while, but in the end, US equity indices edged lower, finishing Tuesday’s session in the red.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Putting aside geopolitical news, the USD/CHF remained subdued on Tuesday during the Asian session. However, as European traders got to their desks, the USD/CHF jumped on a mean reversion move, paring Monday’s losses.
USD/CHF Tuesday’s price action formed a “tweezers-bottom” candle pattern that denotes an upward bias. Furthermore, the USD/CHF daily moving averages (DMAs) are below the spot price, another signal of buying pressure on the pair. Nevertheless, to further cement that bias, USD/CHF bulls would need a daily close above February 21 close at 0.9158.
In that outcome, USD/CHF’s first resistance would be February 10 daily high at 0.9296. Once that supply zone is cleared, the next ceiling would be January 31 daily high at 0.9343, followed by last year’s November 24 daily high at 0.9373.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9213
|Today Daily Change
|0.0048
|Today Daily Change %
|0.52
|Today daily open
|0.9165
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9236
|Daily SMA50
|0.9203
|Daily SMA100
|0.9213
|Daily SMA200
|0.9178
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9217
|Previous Daily Low
|0.915
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9274
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9188
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9176
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9192
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9138
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9111
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9071
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9205
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9244
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9272
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers within range, lacks directional conviction
The EUR/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels around the 1.1330/60 area, underpinned by limited interest on the greenback despite persistent risk aversion amid the conflict in Eastern Europe.
GBP/USD bounces back and nears 1.3600
GBPUSD trimmed losses and trades a handful of pips below the 1.3600 level as demand for the dollar receded. The stronger-than-expected Markit PMI data from the US was largely ignored by market participants, who stay focused on geopolitics.
EUR/USD recovers within range, lacks directional conviction
The EUR/USD pair keeps trading within familiar levels around the 1.1330/60 area, underpinned by limited interest on the greenback despite persistent risk aversion amid the conflict in Eastern Europe.
Decentraland poised for massive breakout if bulls can close MANA above $2.85
Decentraland price could generate some major surprises across the entire cryptocurrency space. Despite six days of losses, it has maintained support within the Ichimoku Cloud and is now poised for a strong bullish breakout.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Preview: Kiwi needs a double shot hike to fly higher amid geopolitical risks Premium
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is set to hike OCR by another 25bps in February. NZD/USD could be a ‘sell the fact’ trade on the expected 25bps rate lift-off. Geopolitical tensions lead the way, although kiwi may take a flight on a 50bps rate hike.