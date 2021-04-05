USD/CHF Price Analysis: Responds to Friday’s bullish Doji with mild gains above 0.9400

- USD/CHF follows Friday’s bullish candlestick formation, buyers catch a breather around intraday high off-late.
- Sustained trading above short-term SMA, trend line suggests refreshing multi-day top.
- Overbought RSI, downbeat Momentum challenge the pair’s further upside.
USD/CHF holds upper ground while staying firm around 0.9430, up 0.09% intraday, during early Monday.
Friday’s bullish Doji takes clues from the pair’s successful trading above 10-day SMA and an ascending trend line from February 16 to favor the USD/CHF buyers targeting a fresh nine-month high above 0.9472.
However, overbought RSI conditions and sluggish momentum suggests limited upside of the pair past-0.9472, which in turn indicates the importance of late June 2020 tops near 0.9535-40.
Meanwhile, a 10-day SMA level of 0.9400 and a one-month-old horizontal area around 0.9375-70 can restrict USD/CHF pullback before highlighting a short-term rising support line, near 0.9358 by the press time, for sellers.
During the quote’s downside break below 0.9358, the 0.9300 and March 17 low close to 0.9215 will be the key levels to watch.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Further expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9431
|Today Daily Change
|9 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.9422
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.933
|Daily SMA50
|0.9134
|Daily SMA100
|0.9029
|Daily SMA200
|0.9105
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9434
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9405
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9473
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.937
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9459
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9071
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9423
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9416
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9407
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9392
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9378
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9436
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9465
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
