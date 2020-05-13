USD/CHF Price Analysis: Greenback trying to regain the 0.9700 figure vs. Swiss franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • Broad USD weakness keeps the USD/CHF pair below the 0.9700 level. 
  • There is little to no directional bias as the technical picture is mixed.
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is trading just below the 0.9700 figure but above the 50/100 SMAs on the daily chart. 
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
USD/CHF is grinding lower from the May highs while trading below the 0.9700 figure and the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Bulls are trying to regain the 0.9700 figure however the picture remains mixed on this currency pair. To the downside, support can emerge near 0.9650 and the 0.9600 levels. 
 

Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9694
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 0.9694
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9705
Daily SMA50 0.9655
Daily SMA100 0.9689
Daily SMA200 0.9787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.975
Previous Daily Low 0.9665
Previous Weekly High 0.9784
Previous Weekly Low 0.9609
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9698
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9718
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9656
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9618
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9572
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9741
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9788
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9826

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates

EUR/USD retreats from highs as Powell dismisses negative rates

EUR/USD has retreated from the highs after Fed Chair Powell dismissed the idea of setting negative interest rates. He painted a gloomy picture of the economy. Coronavirus statistics are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength

GBP/USD hits lowest in five weeks amid dollar strength

GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2250, hitting the lowest in five weeks. The US dollar is rising after Fed Chair Powell rejected negative rates. UK GDP beat expectations by falling only 2% in Q1.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio

Bitcoin points to $288K, according to the S2F ratio

According to crypto analyst Plan B, the average price level for the next Bitcoin bullish move is beyond $250K. The fight for market shares between cryptocurrencies continues and sets the pace of events. Volatility is likely to increase in the coming sessions.

Read more

Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech

Gold spikes to weekly tops and retreats, holds above $1700 mark after Powell’s speech

Gold managed to gain some positive traction for the second straight session on Wednesday. The uptick was supported by fears about the second wave of virus infections, weaker USD. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell did not touch the subject of negative rates and capped gains.

Gold News

WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel

WTI recovery stalled below $28.00 per barrel

The WTI recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but still remains above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. While crude oil is in an overall downtrend the above-mentioned level can be hard to overcome in the medium-term.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures