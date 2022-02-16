USD/CHF Price Analysis: Eyes the bottom of the 0.9220-60 range amid geopolitical jitters

- USD/CHF slides some 0.26% during the North American session.
- The pair remains range-bound at the 0.9220-60 region.
- USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Consolidated amid the lack of a catalyst to break the range.
The USD/CHF retreats from 0.9260 top of the range-bound 0.9220-60, approaching the bottom of the range, courtesy of risk-off market mood. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9221.
On Wednesday's overnight session for North American traders, the USD/CHF consolidated around the 0.9240-60 area, followed by a break of the 0.9240 intraday support, which accelerated the downward move towards the bottom of the range mentioned above.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF is neutral biased, despite the location of the daily moving averages (DMAs) that lies below the exchange rate. As witnessed by the candlesticks, intense selling pressure lies around the 0.9250-0.9300 area, as portrayed by the last eight candles in the daily chart, which show long wicks above the real bodies.
Therefore, the USD/CHF is neutral-downwards. The first support would be the 100-DMA at 0.9211. Breach of the latter would expose the 50-DMA at 0.9200, followed by the 200-DMA at 0.9171.
Upwards, the first resistance would be 0.9250-65 area. A decisive break would expose December 16, 2021, a daily high at 0.9294, followed by January 31 daily high at 0.9343.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9221
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37
|Today daily open
|0.9255
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9227
|Daily SMA50
|0.9205
|Daily SMA100
|0.9217
|Daily SMA200
|0.9175
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9274
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9226
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9297
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9222
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9245
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9256
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.923
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9204
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9182
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.93
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9325
