- USD/CHF sees a 0.30% rise late in the North American session, fueled by expectations of a US rate hike in June.
- Despite a neutral to downward bias, the recent correction has investors optimistic about breaching several resistance levels, including the crucial 0.9000 mark.
- Mixed signals from oscillators suggest caution is warranted for USD/CHF buyers.
USD/CHF advances late in the North American session, as the greenback remains bolstered by expectations the US central bank would raise rates in June. Furthermore, the market mood was dampened amidst uncertainty about the US Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell's testimony in the US Congress. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.8980, a gain of 0.30%.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the USD/CHF is neutral to downward biased. However, the recent correction keeps buyers hopeful of shifting the pair bias to neutral if several resistance levels are breached. Firstly, the USD/CHF must reclaim the 0.9000 figure, followed by conquering the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.9007. In that outcome, the next supply zone would be the June 15 daily high at 0.9056, followed by the confluence of the
Conversely, and the path of least resistance, the USD/CHF first support would be the June 16 low at 0.8940. Once cleared, the pair could dive towards the 0.8900 figure, ahead of challenging the year-to-date (YTD) low of 0.8819.
Oscillators offer mixed signals, with the Relative Strenght Index (RSI), although at bearish territory, aiming north; while the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) portrays the pair
USD/CHF Price Action – Daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.898
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.23
|Today daily open
|0.8959
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9038
|Daily SMA50
|0.898
|Daily SMA100
|0.9106
|Daily SMA200
|0.9337
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8975
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8934
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9109
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8902
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9148
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.882
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8959
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8949
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8937
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8914
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8895
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8978
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8997
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9019
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD confortable below 0.6800 Premium
AUD/USD fell to 0.6752 on Tuesday, bouncing from the level but settling in the 0.6780 as risk-aversion took over financial markets. The poor performance of Wall Street likely to weigh on its Asian counterparts.
EUR/USD recovers from sub-1.0900, struggles to extend gains Premium
EUR/USD bounced from an intraday low of 1.0891, achieved after the data from the US showed that Housing Starts rose sharply in May. The US Dollar also gather strength against its rivals on the back of growth-related concerns.
Gold: XAU/USD challenges monthly lows in the $1,920 price zone Premium
XAU/USD plummeted as American traders returned to their desks following a long weekend, shedding roughly $20 to trade as low as $1,929.94 a troy ounce.
Crypto markets take a breather
Bitcoin price remains ambiguous, with no clear directional bias. As a result, Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP) and other altcoins are stuck consolidating. But things are likely to change quickly as BTC nears a breakout.
Expectations are rising for BoE action
The US data today is housing starts and permits, following the NAHB index yesterday showing housing market sentiment up in June to the highest in nearly a year.