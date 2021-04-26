USD/CHF moves away from multi-week lows, clings to modest gains above mid-0.9100s

- USD/CHF gained some positive traction on Monday and was supported by a combination of factors.
- Fading safe-haven demand weighed on the CHF and remained supportive amid a modest USD bounce.
The USD/CHF pair edged higher through the early North American session and refreshed daily tops, around the 0.9155-60 region in the last hour.
A combination of factors assisted the pair to stage a modest bounce from the 0.9120 area, or the lowest level since early March and recovered a major part of Friday's losses. The underlying bullish tone in the financial markets undermined demand for the safe-haven Swiss franc and extended some support to the USD/CHF pair.
The risk-on flow pushed the US Treasury bond yields higher across the board and helped the US dollar to stall its recent decline to multi-week lows. This was seen as another factor that provided a modest lift to the USD/CHF pair. The USD bulls largely shrugged off and seemed unaffected by the release of mixed US Durable Goods Orders.
According to data released by the US Census Bureau, the headline orders recorded a modest growth of 0.5% in March as against consensus estimates pointing to an increase of 2.5%. The disappointing reading, to some extent, was offset by mostly in line core durable goods orders, which rose 1.6% during the reported month.
The data did little to influence market expectations that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period. Hence, the key focus will remain on the FOMC policy decision on Wednesday. In the meantime, it will be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the bounce or the USD/CHF pair meets with some fresh supply at higher levels.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9158
|Today Daily Change
|0.0018
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|0.914
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9272
|Daily SMA50
|0.922
|Daily SMA100
|0.9054
|Daily SMA200
|0.909
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.918
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9128
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9215
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9128
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9459
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9071
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9148
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9119
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9098
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9067
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9171
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9201
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9222
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline after US data miss
EUR/USD extends its intraday decline after topping 1.2100. The German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. US Durable Goods Orders missed expectations in March, advancing a modest 0.5%.
GBP/USD loses ground as market’s mood turns sour
GBP/USD retreats from intraday highs as the dollar recovers its poise. BOE policymakers’ economic optimism not enough to boost the pound. Raising US Treasury yields provide support to the greenback.
XAU/USD loses traction, eyes next support at $1,767
XAU/USD is edging lower ahead of American session. Next support for gold is located at $1,767. Strong resistance seems to have formed a little above $1,780.
Earnings season could spill over into crypto markets, fueling the next leg up
Bitcoin price shows a sharp spike on April 26, which has run into a stiff resistance barrier around $53,000. Ethereum price has overtaken the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $2,421 and eyes to retest the all-time high at $2,644. XRP price seems to be in sync with the market, suggesting a move toward $1.32 and $1.49.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?