USD/CHF jumps to the highest level since early August, around 0.9220-25 area

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CHF continued gaining traction for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.
  • The strong bid tone surrounding the USD was seen as a key factor driving the pair higher.
  • The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive.

The USD/CHF pair maintained its bid tone through the early North American session and was last seen trading near the 0.9215-25 region – the highest level since August 3rd.

The pair build on this week's positive momentum and gained traction for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday amid sustained buying interest around the US dollar. Against the backdrop of rising COVID-19 cases, fears of renewed lockdown measures continued benefitting the greenback's status as the global reserve currency.

In fact, the key USD Index shot to two-month tops and largely shrugged off comments by the Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida. In an interview on Bloomberg TV, Clarida said that the Fed won’t begin to think about raising rates until inflation is clearly at 2% and that additional fiscal measures will be needed for the US recovery.

The greenback stood tall following the release of the flash version of Markit PMI prints, which showed that business activity in the US manufacturing sector expanded at a robust pace in September. The gauge rose to 53.5 during the reported month from 53.1 in August. Meanwhile, the SErvices PMI missed market expectations and edge lower to 54.6 from 55.

Apart from a broad-based USD strength, a positive opening in the US equity markets undermined the Swiss franc's safe-haven demand and remained supportive of the ongoing positive move. With the latest leg up, the USD/CHF pair now seems to have confirmed a near-term bullish breakout and seems poised to surpass August monthly swing highs, around the 0.9240 region.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9216
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.20
Today daily open 0.9198
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9107
Daily SMA50 0.915
Daily SMA100 0.9357
Daily SMA200 0.9525
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9208
Previous Daily Low 0.9137
Previous Weekly High 0.914
Previous Weekly Low 0.9052
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9181
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9164
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9154
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.911
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9083
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9225
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9252
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9296

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD consolidating at lows after mixed US data, Powell awaited

EUR/USD consolidating at lows after mixed US data, Powell awaited

EUR/USD trades near a fresh two-month lo of 1.1671 after mixed US Markit PMIs, which anyway indicated economic expansion. Fed’s chair Powell to testify on the economic impacts of COVID-19 before the House Select Committee.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD holds on to daily gains amid Brexit’s optimism

GBP/USD holds on to daily gains amid Brexit’s optimism

The GBP/USD pair consolidates around 1.2750, underpinned by EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier's optimism on a post-Brexit trade deal. UK Business activity remains in expansion territory according to Markit.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD extends slide to fresh monthly lows, ready to test $1,860

XAU/USD extends slide to fresh monthly lows, ready to test $1,860

Metal resumed their decline on Wednesday.  Gold broke under $1,870/oz and tumbled to $1,864, the lowest in six weeks and slightly above the August low at $1,862.

Gold News

In search of the Bitcoin anchorage

In search of the Bitcoin anchorage

When the gates of heaven seemed to open, with the moon clearer than ever, selling came back to the crypto board. After the long winter of 2018/2019, hope was already exhausted, and the current setback is finishing with its remains. 

Read more

WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA

WTI flirts with the 200-day SMA below $40.00/bbl ahead of EIA

Prices of the WTI are alternating gains with losses below the key $40.00 mark per barrel on Wednesday.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures