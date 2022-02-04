USD/CHF jumps back closer to overnight swing high, around 0.9235 area ahead of NFP

- USD/CHF gained strong traction on Friday, though the move up lacked any obvious catalyst.
- A softer risk tone could benefit the safe-haven CHF and cap gains amid the USD selling bias.
- The focus remains on the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data, or NFP report.
The USD/CHF pair added to its intraday gains and shot back closer to the overnight swing high, around the 0.9235 region heading into the North American session.
The pair caught some fresh bids on the last day of the week and might now be looking to build on the overnight bounce from the weekly low. The strong intraday move up, however, lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be attributed to some repositioning trade ahead of the key US NFP report. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the USD/CHF pair amid the prevalent US dollar selling bias.
The USD languished near a two-and-half-week low touched earlier this Friday and was pressured by the post-ECB strength in the shared currency. Apart from this, retreating US Treasury bond yields turned out to be another factor that undermined the greenback. Conversely, a generally weaker tone around the equity markets should benefit the Swiss franc's safe-haven status and further contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CHF pair.
The market focus will remain glued to the closely-watched US monthly employment report, which is expected to show that the economy added 150K jobs in January. Given Wednesday's awful ADP report on private-sector employment, there is a considerable risk of a negative surprise from the official figures. This would be enough to exert additional pressure on the already weaker greenback and attract fresh selling around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9222
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|0.9214
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9196
|Daily SMA50
|0.92
|Daily SMA100
|0.9218
|Daily SMA200
|0.9168
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9236
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9177
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9338
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9109
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9343
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9092
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9214
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.92
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9182
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.915
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9124
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9241
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9268
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9299
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.1450 despite weak EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in the positive territory above 1.1450 during the European session on Friday. The data from the euro area showed that Retail Sales declined by 3% in December but this print doesn't seem to be hurting the euro. Investors await the US January jobs report.
GBP/USD edges lower toward 1.3550 ahead of US data
GBP/USD stays under modest bearish pressure on Friday and continues to push lower toward 1.3550. The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the January Nonfarm Payrolls data later in the day.
Gold rises above $1,810 as US T-bond yields edge lower
Gold (XAU/USD) is pushing higher ahead of the American session and was last seen trading above $1,810. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down nearly 1% on the day, allowing the yellow metal to continue to gather strength.
BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap.