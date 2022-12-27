A follow-up decline in the demand for United States Durable Goods has also infused strength in expectations of a further decline in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) ahead. The economic data contracted by 2.1% against the expectations of a 0.6% contraction. A decline in durable goods demand will force manufacturers to shift prices lower to maintain the equilibrium, resulting in a further decline in inflation.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading choppy, around 104.00, showing signs of volatility contraction. The USD Index is expected to remain sideways further amid less trading activity due to the holiday mood in the global market. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped marginally below 3.75% in early trade.

The risk profile seems solid as the S&P500 delivered a decent recovery on Friday after a decline in Federal Reserve (Fed)’s preferred inflation tool. The United States headline Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE)-Price Index remained higher than anticipated at 5.5% but significantly lower than the former release of 6.1%. A decline in consumption expenditure by households has trimmed inflation expectations further.

The USD/CHF pair has carry-forwarded its Friday’s topsy-turvy movement in a range of 0.9310-0.9330 in the early Asian session. The Swiss franc asset holds the crucial support of 0.9300 despite positive market sentiment in the FX universe. At the press time, the major sensed barricades while attempting to cross the critical hurdle of 0.9330.

