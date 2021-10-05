USD/CHF flirts with session tops, around 0.9270 area ahead of US ISM Services PMI

- A combination of factors assisted USD/CHF to regain some positive traction on Tuesday.
- The USD remained well supported by expectations for an early policy tightening by the Fed.
- The risk-on impulse undermined the safe-haven CHF and remained supportive of the move.
The USD/CHF pair held on to its intraday gains through the mid-European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.9265-70 region.
A combination of factors assisted the USD/CHF pair to regain positive traction on Tuesday and recover a part of the previous day's losses to over one week tops. A solid rebound in the global equity markets undermined the safe-haven Swiss franc. Apart from this, a goodish pickup in the US dollar demand provided an additional boost to the major.
The USD continued drawing some support from firming expectations that the Fed would begin rolling back its massive pandemic-era stimulus as soon as November. The markets also seem to have started pricing in the prospects for an interest rate hike in 2022. This, along with an uptick in the US Treasury bond yields, acted as a tailwind for the greenback.
With Tuesday's move up, the USD/CHF pair, for now, seems to have snapped three consecutive days of the losing streak and stalled its recent pullback from near six-month tops. It, however, remains to be seen if bulls can capitalize on the move or the pair meets with fresh supply at higher levels ahead of the US monthly jobs report (NFP) on Friday.
Market participants now look forward to the release of ISM Services PMI. Apart from this, the US bond yields and a scheduled speech by Fed Governor Randal Quarles might influence the USD price dynamics. Traders will further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment to grab some short-term opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9267
|Today Daily Change
|0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|0.9251
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9251
|Daily SMA50
|0.9184
|Daily SMA100
|0.9143
|Daily SMA200
|0.9115
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9318
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9231
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9368
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9244
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9368
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9116
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9264
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9284
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9215
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9179
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9128
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9302
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9354
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9389
