USD/CHF edges lower toward 0.8950 as USD struggles to find demand

- USD/CHF came under modest bearish pressure in American session.
- US Dollar Index continues to push lower as risk flows dominate the markets.
- Wall Street's main indexes post strong gains after the opening bell.
The USD/CHF pair rose to a daily high of 0.9003 during the European trading hours but lost its traction with the greenback struggling to find demand in the second half of the day. As of writing, the pair was down 0.2% on a daily basis at 0.8959.
DXY edges lower on Monday
In the absence of significant fundamental drivers, the USD's market valuation continues to impact USD/CHF's movements. After Wall Street's main indexes opened decisively higher on Monday, risk flows continue to dominate the markets and force the USD to stay on the back foot.
At the moment, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes are up 1% and 1.65%, respectively. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index (DXY) is losing 0.25% on the day at 89.79.
The only data from the US revealed on Monday that the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index fell to 0.24 in April from 1.71 in May.
There won't be any other data releases from the US in the remainder of the day and investors are likely to remain focused on risk perception. Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester and Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic are scheduled to deliver speeches later in the session.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.896
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23
|Today daily open
|0.8981
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9064
|Daily SMA50
|0.9195
|Daily SMA100
|0.9092
|Daily SMA200
|0.9079
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8954
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9048
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8954
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9473
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.908
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8983
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8957
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8932
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.891
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9003
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9025
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.905
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.2200 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.2200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood. Inflation concerns counter receding Fed's tapering fears. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD drops below 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is trading under 1.4150, as the US dollar finds its feet amid holiday-thinned market conditions. UK reopening optimism continue to underpin the pound, despite rising cases of the Indian covid variant. Eyes on Bailey's speech.
XAU/USD struggles for direction, stuck in a range around $1,880 level
Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the early North American session and was last seen trading in the neutral territory, around the $1,880 region.
China’s crackdown intensifies, while BTC suggests minor upswing
Bitcoin price shows a steady downtrend that could bounce from the support level at $29,936. Ethereum price is on the verge of a reversal as it recoils from the demand zone extending from $2,106 to $2,397.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.