USD/CHF eases from two-month top, turns flat around mid-0.8600s ahead of US data

- USD/CHF pulls back from a two-month high, albeit it lacks follow-through selling.
- Bets for smaller Fed rate cuts continue to lend support to the USD and the major.
- A positive risk tone to undermine the safe-haven CHF and limit losses for the pair.
The USD/CHF pair retreats a few pips from a two-month peak touched earlier this Thursday and trades around mid-0.8600s, nearly unchanged for the day during the first half of the European session. Meanwhile, the fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favor of bullish traders and suggests that the path of least resistance for spot prices remains to the upside.
The US Dollar (USD) climbs to its highest level since early August and continues to draw support from growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will proceed with modest interest rate cuts over the next year. This keeps the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond above the 4% mark, which acts as a tailwind for the buck and validates the positive outlook for the USD/CHF pair.
Apart from this, the prevalent risk-on environment, bolstered by China's stimulus measures, could undermine the safe-haven Swiss Franc (CHF) and support prospects for an extension of the USD/CHF pair's move-up witnessed over the past two weeks or so. Even from a technical perspective, the recent breakout above the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) compliments the constructive setup.
Traders now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the release of monthly Retail Sales, the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Industrial Production figures. The data will be assessed for cues about the Fed's timeline for potential rate cuts, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and produce short-term opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
The market focus will then shift to the Chinese macro data dump, including the third quarter GDP report, due for release during the Asian session on Friday, which will influence the broader risk sentiment. Nevertheless, the aforementioned supporting factors suggest that any meaningful corrective decline could be seen as a buying opportunity and is more likely to remain cushioned amid a bullish USD.
US Dollar PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.09%
|0.08%
|0.06%
|0.22%
|-0.21%
|0.03%
|-0.09%
|EUR
|-0.09%
|-0.03%
|-0.02%
|0.13%
|-0.30%
|-0.04%
|-0.17%
|GBP
|-0.08%
|0.03%
|-0.02%
|0.14%
|-0.28%
|-0.03%
|-0.13%
|JPY
|-0.06%
|0.02%
|0.02%
|0.16%
|-0.27%
|-0.05%
|-0.11%
|CAD
|-0.22%
|-0.13%
|-0.14%
|-0.16%
|-0.42%
|-0.18%
|-0.27%
|AUD
|0.21%
|0.30%
|0.28%
|0.27%
|0.42%
|0.24%
|0.16%
|NZD
|-0.03%
|0.04%
|0.03%
|0.05%
|0.18%
|-0.24%
|-0.10%
|CHF
|0.09%
|0.17%
|0.13%
|0.11%
|0.27%
|-0.16%
|0.10%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays cautious near 1.0850, as ECB rate decision looms
EUR/USD trades with caution near 1.0850 in the European session on Thursday. The pair struggles, despite a steady US Dollar and a positive shift in risk sentiment, as ECB rate cut bets remain a drag on the Euro. ECB policy announcements and President Lagarde's presser eyed.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3000 ahead of US Retail Sales data
GBP/USD is grinding higher to retest 1.3000 in the European session on Thursday. The pair benefits from a recovery in risk sentiment and a pause in the US Dollar advance. All eyes now remain on the US Retail Sales data for fresh trading directives.
Gold price bulls retain control near record high, looks to US data for fresh impetus
Gold price prolongs its one-week-old uptrend for the third straight day and touches a fresh all-time peak, around the $2,685-2,686 region during the early European session on Thursday.
European Central Bank set to trim interest rates again as economic outlook worsens
The European Central Bank is expected to cut benchmark interest rates by 25 bps at the October policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Another unconvincing policy briefing fails to inspire confidence
Chinese authorities are playing the long game, trying to keep investors focused on the bigger picture, multiple stimulus measures spread out over time, with a bit of subtle bid support from state-backed institutions.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.