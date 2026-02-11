USD/CHF depreciates to near 0.7650 ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls

USD/CHF depreciates after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 0.7660 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair weakens as the US Dollar (USD) extends its decline, with investors remaining cautious ahead of the delayed US employment report due Wednesday, which is expected to provide fresh clues on the US interest rate outlook.

Markets forecast that January Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), due on Wednesday, are expected to show an increase of 70,000 jobs, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to hold steady at 4.4%. Data released Tuesday by the US Census Bureau showed that Retail Sales were unchanged at $735 billion in December, following a 0.6% rise in November and falling short of expectations for a 0.4% increase. On a YoY basis, Retail Sales grew 2.4%, while total sales for October–December 2025 advanced 3.0% (±0.4%) compared with the same period a year earlier.

The unexpected stagnation in US Retail Sales suggests rising strain on lower- and middle-income households. Investors widely expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to keep interest rates unchanged in March, with the first rate cut anticipated in June and a potential second reduction in September.

Meanwhile, the USD/CHF pair could face additional downside pressure as the Swiss Franc (CHF) benefits from safe-haven demand. Investor sentiment has been weighed down by ongoing concerns surrounding artificial intelligence and reports that Chinese regulators have advised financial institutions to curb exposure to US Treasuries amid policy uncertainty, a cautious approach reportedly mirrored by other major economies.

Market participants are also looking ahead to Switzerland’s January inflation figures, scheduled for release on Friday. Analysts expect annual inflation to remain subdued at 0.1%. Swiss National Bank (SNB) Chairman Martin Schlegel recently emphasized the challenges of persistently low inflation and a policy rate at 0%, reaffirming the central bank’s commitment to maintaining price stability within its 0–2% target range.