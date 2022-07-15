- USD/CHF moved further away from a multi-week high amid subdued USD price action.
- Less hawkish remarks by Fed officials, declining US bond yields weighed on the USD.
- The downside seems cushioned as traders await US macro data for a fresh impetus.
The USD/CHF pair extended the previous day's late pullback from the 0.9885 region, or a multi-week high and witnessed some follow-through selling on Friday. The steady descent extended through the early European session and dragged spot prices to the 0.9800 round-figure mark.
The US dollar was seen consolidating below a two-decade high touched on Thursday, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor exerting downward pressure on the USD/CHF pair. Two of the Federal Reserve's most hawkish policymakers said on Thursday they favoured another 75 bps rate hike late this month, rather than an even bigger move priced in the markets and prompted some USD profit-taking.
In fact, investors raised their bets for a supersized Fed rate hike move after data released on Wednesday showed that the US consumer inflation in June accelerated to a four-decade high. The less hawkish remarks by Fed Governor Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President Jim Bullard, however, forced investors to scale back their expectations for a more aggressive policy tightening.
Apart from this, a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields was seen as another factor that kept the USD bulls on the defensive. The downside, however, remains cushioned as investors preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of the key US macro releases - the monthly Retail Sales data, Empire State Manufacturing Index, Industrial Production data and Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index.
Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the recent strong rebound from sub-0.9500 levels has run out of steam. Nevertheless, the USD/CHF pair remains on track to end in the green for the third straight week, though would need to find acceptance above the 0.9855-0.9860 area before traders start positioning for any further gains.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9811
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|0.9839
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9673
|Daily SMA50
|0.9742
|Daily SMA100
|0.957
|Daily SMA200
|0.9391
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9886
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9779
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9562
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9845
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.982
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9783
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9728
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.989
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9941
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9997
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
