USD/CHF climbs toward 0.7950 as Swiss Franc weakens due to diminished safe-haven demand

- USD/CHF holds gains as the Swiss Franc faces challenges due to improving market mood.
- The Swiss Franc may attract buyers as the SNB is expected to postpone further monetary policy easing.
- The market sentiment improved following the news that the EU and the US are close to finalizing a deal.
USD/CHF edges higher for the second successive day, trading around 0.7940 during the European hours on Thursday. The pair appreciates as the Swiss Franc (CHF) struggles due to weakened safe-haven demand, driven by the optimism over further trade deals between the United States (US) and key partners. Investors are likely awaiting the S&P US Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for July later in the day.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) may regain ground as traders expect the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to delay further easing of monetary policy following the recent Swiss inflation report for June. The annual Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) inched up 0.1% in June, while the monthly CPI increased 0.2%.
The market sentiment improved following the news that the European Union (EU) and the United States (US) are closing in on a deal that would impose 15% tariffs on EU goods imported into the US, per the Financial Times. Additionally, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday a major tariff deal with Japan, which includes a 15% tariff on Japanese exports.
Additionally, the USD/CHF pair gains ground as the US Dollar (USD) possibly receives support from the easing concerns over the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) independence. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted late Thursday that a nominee for the next Federal Reserve Chair is likely to be announced in December or January. Bessent highlighted that there is “no rush” to choose a successor to current Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Traders will focus on next week’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting, where rates are expected to be kept on hold, with potential cuts anticipated in October.
However, the recent comments from US President Donald Trump at an AI summit in Washington on Thursday signaled a shift toward a more aggressive tariff strategy targeting nearly all US trading partners, with exceptions made only for a limited number of nations. Trump established a new baseline for tariffs ahead of the August 1 deadline by indicating that the upcoming tariffs are set to begin at a minimum rate of 15%. Trump also said that “We will have a straight, simple tariff of anywhere between 15% and 50%.”
Swiss Franc FAQs
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is Switzerland’s official currency. It is among the top ten most traded currencies globally, reaching volumes that well exceed the size of the Swiss economy. Its value is determined by the broad market sentiment, the country’s economic health or action taken by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other factors. Between 2011 and 2015, the Swiss Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The peg was abruptly removed, resulting in a more than 20% increase in the Franc’s value, causing a turmoil in markets. Even though the peg isn’t in force anymore, CHF fortunes tend to be highly correlated with the Euro ones due to the high dependency of the Swiss economy on the neighboring Eurozone.
The Swiss Franc (CHF) is considered a safe-haven asset, or a currency that investors tend to buy in times of market stress. This is due to the perceived status of Switzerland in the world: a stable economy, a strong export sector, big central bank reserves or a longstanding political stance towards neutrality in global conflicts make the country’s currency a good choice for investors fleeing from risks. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen CHF value against other currencies that are seen as more risky to invest in.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) meets four times a year – once every quarter, less than other major central banks – to decide on monetary policy. The bank aims for an annual inflation rate of less than 2%. When inflation is above target or forecasted to be above target in the foreseeable future, the bank will attempt to tame price growth by raising its policy rate. Higher interest rates are generally positive for the Swiss Franc (CHF) as they lead to higher yields, making the country a more attractive place for investors. On the contrary, lower interest rates tend to weaken CHF.
Macroeconomic data releases in Switzerland are key to assessing the state of the economy and can impact the Swiss Franc’s (CHF) valuation. The Swiss economy is broadly stable, but any sudden change in economic growth, inflation, current account or the central bank’s currency reserves have the potential to trigger moves in CHF. Generally, high economic growth, low unemployment and high confidence are good for CHF. Conversely, if economic data points to weakening momentum, CHF is likely to depreciate.
As a small and open economy, Switzerland is heavily dependent on the health of the neighboring Eurozone economies. The broader European Union is Switzerland’s main economic partner and a key political ally, so macroeconomic and monetary policy stability in the Eurozone is essential for Switzerland and, thus, for the Swiss Franc (CHF). With such dependency, some models suggest that the correlation between the fortunes of the Euro (EUR) and the CHF is more than 90%, or close to perfect.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1800 ahead of ECB decision
EUR/USD remains in a bullish consolidation mode below 1.1800 in European trading on Thursday. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the European Central Bank policy announcements and the US preliminary PMI data. Mixed PMI data from Germany and the Eurozone failed to trigger a noticeable reaction.
GBP/USD retreats to 1.3550 after mixed UK PMI
GBP/USD struggles to build on weekly gains and trades near 1.3550 in the European session on Thursday after the preliminary July PMI data from the UK came in mixed. Later in the day, US PMI releases and weekly Jobless Claims data will be watched closely by investors.
Gold price extends steady intraday descent, tests $3,370-3,365 hurdle-turned-support
Gold price continues to lose ground through the first half of the European session and drops to the $3,365 hurdle-turned-support zone in the last hour. The latest optimism over the US-Japan trade deal, along with reports that the US and the European Union are closing in on a tariff deal, remains supportive of the upbeat market mood.
European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged amid US-EU trade uncertainty
The European Central Bank (ECB) is on track to leave its key interest rates unchanged after its July policy meeting, after having reduced rates at each of its last seven meetings. The decision will be announced on Thursday at 12:15 GMT. With a no-rate-change decision widely priced in, the focus will be on the ECB’s policy statement.
Six months of Trump 2.0: Chaotic policy shifts, resilient markets
The first six months of Trump’s second presidency have been characterized by bold rhetoric, policy ambiguity, and a renewed push for “America First” priorities—from trade and tax to AI and national defense.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.