- USD/CHF gained traction for the ninth straight day and shot to a nearly four-week high.
- Aggressive Fed rate hike bets pushed the USD to a 20-year high and remained supportive.
- The risk-off mood did little to benefit the safe-haven CHF or hinder the strong move up.
The USD/CHF pair built on the previous day's bullish breakout momentum through the 0.9800 mark and gained follow-through traction on Tuesday. This marked the ninth straight day of a positive move and pushed spot prices to a nearly four-week high, around mid-0.9800s during the early part of the European session.
With the latest leg up, the USD/CHF pair has rallied over 350 pips from sub-0.9500 levels touched on June 29 and the strong move up was sponsored by relentless US dollar buying. Expectations that the Fed would retain its aggressive policy tightening path continued underpinning the USD and pushed it to a fresh 20-year high.
The FOMC minutes released last week emphasized the need to fight inflation even if it results in an economic slowdown and reaffirmed hawkish Fed expectations. Adding to this, policymakers indicated that another 50 or 75 bps rate hike is likely at the upcoming FOMC meeting in July, which, in turn, favours the USD bulls.
The prospects for a further rise in interest rates, along with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the latest COVID-19 outbreak in China, have been fueling recession fears. This, in turn, weighed on investors' sentiment, though did little to benefit the safe-haven Swiss franc or hinder the USD/CHF pair's positive move.
The price action supports prospects for a further near-term appreciating move, though traders might prefer to wait for the release of the US consumer inflation figures on Wednesday. In the meantime, the USD price dynamics would play a key role in influencing the USD/CHF pair amid absent relevant economic data from the US.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9847
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|0.9834
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9682
|Daily SMA50
|0.9741
|Daily SMA100
|0.9552
|Daily SMA200
|0.9382
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9843
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9764
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9562
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9794
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9784
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9734
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9705
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9863
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9893
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9942
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
