- USD/CHF grinds higher after posting the first weekly gains in three.
- US dollar bulls await fresh signals to extend post-NFP rally, hawkish Fed bets favor greenback buyers.
- Swiss Unemployment Rate for July will direct intraday moves, US-China tussles over Taiwan could also entertain traders.
USD/CHF remains sidelined around 0.9625-20, struggling to extend Friday’s gains amid a quiet start to the week, as the pair traders await Swiss Unemployment Rate data for July. It’s worth noting that the firmer US employment report for July and the US-China tension appears to have favored the US dollar’s demand before the latest inaction ahead of the key data from Switzerland.
USD/CHF seems to portray a cautious mood ahead of the Swiss Unemployment Rate for July. Also likely to have challenged the pair bulls is the anxiety ahead of Wednesday’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July.
Also likely to have probed the USD/CHF bulls could be the latest trade numbers from China. That said, China’s trade numbers for June marked upbeat results with the Exports rising the most in the year. That said, the headline Trade Balance rose to $101.26B versus $90B forecasts and $97.94B. Further details suggest that Exports increased by 18% compared to 15% expected and 17.9% prior whereas the Imports eased to 2.3% compared to 3.7% expected and 1.0% prior.
The anxiety surrounding upcoming data increased after a firmer US employment report for July that underpinned hawkish Fed bets and recalled the US dollar bulls, allowing the US Dollar Index (DXY) to snap a two-week downtrend. That said, the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose to 528K versus 250K expected and 398K upwardly revised prior. Further, the Unemployment Rate also inched lower to 3.5% compared to 3.6% expected and previous readings.
On a different page, the escalation in the US-China tussles surrounding Taiwan keeps the traders on their toes while also supporting the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. Reuters came out with the news suggesting that China is up for ‘regular’ military drills east of the Taiwan Strait median line. That said, the dragon nation’s Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that they will sanction US House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi over the Taiwan visit. On the other hand, Taiwan's Defense Ministry reported 66 Chinese aircraft conducting activities in the Taiwan Strait as of 5 pm local time on Sunday. Further, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken mentioned that China's provocative actions were a significant escalation.
Talking about the Fedspeak, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said during the weekend that the Fed is far from done in combating inflation. The policymaker also added, “50 bps increase is definitely in play. We need to keep an open mind.”
Against this backdrop, Wall Street benchmarks closed negative and the US 10-year Treasury yields rallied to 2.83%, up 14 basis points (bps), to renew the US dollar strength.
Looking forward, the Swiss Unemployment Rate for July, expected to remain unchanged at 2.2%, will precede Wednesday’s US CPI to direct short-term USD/CHF moves. However, major attention will be given to risk catalysts and the Fed-linked talks for clear directions.
Technical analysis
USD/CHF seesaws between the 100-DMA resistance surrounding 0.9635 and a weekly support line near 0.9585 as buyers struggle to retake control.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9641
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.9641
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9665
|Daily SMA50
|0.968
|Daily SMA100
|0.9625
|Daily SMA200
|0.9423
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.965
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9539
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9652
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9471
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9886
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9502
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9608
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9582
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.957
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9499
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9459
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9681
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9721
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9792
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD juggles around 0.6900, downside remains favored on hawkish Fed bets
The AUD/USD pair is likely to remain sideways around 0.6900 as investors are betting more on the extremely hawkish stance of the Federal Reserve going forward. The asset bounced back after printing a fresh weekly low on Friday at 0.6869.
EUR/USD bears are moving in with eyes on a significant downside extension
EUR/USD is flat at the start of the week following Friday's sell-off from the 1.0250s that reached a low of 1.0141. The move came from a blockbuster US Nonfarm Payrolls report. The price is starting to decelerate in the bull weekly correction.
Gold stabilizes above $1,770 as focus shifts to US Inflation data
Gold price is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,771.70-1,779.76 after a sharp rebound from a downside move below $1,770.00. The precious metal is awaiting the release of the US Inflation data for fresh guidance, which is due on Wednesday.
Shiba Inu price hints at a 150% upswing, an opportunity too good to pass up
Shiba Inu price has been hovering around a significant barrier for roughly three months with virtually no momentum to move above it. This development might be primed for a strong move but the directional bias remains unknown.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!