- USD/CAD's reversal from 1.3390 finds support at 1.3100 area.
- The US dollar loses ground with the market pricing-in a Democrat victory.
- Longer-term, the Canadian dollar is expected to underperform – MUFG.
The greenback extended its reversal from last week highs at 1.3390 area on Tuesday, to find support at 1.3100 area before picking up to 1.3155 on the late US trading session.
Risk appetite hurts the USD
The USD has been trading on its back foot, with risk appetite returning to the markets in anticipation of a clear Democrat victory in the US elections. Hopes that a landslide win for Biden will contribute to unlocking a large fiscal stimulus plan have boosted equity markets, sending the safe-haven dollar tumbling.
Furthermore, news reports suggesting that Russian oil producers might be ready to accept extending the output cuts through 2021, as proposed by the OPEC+, has pushed crude prices about 3% higher. This has increased bullish traction on the commodity-sensitive CAD.
USD/CAD expected to continue underperforming - MUFG
From a wider respective, the FX Analysis Team at MUFG, warns that the Canadian dollar is facing headwinds: “Year-to-date and half-year-to-date CAD is the 2nd worst performing G10 currency. As we have stated here before, the aggressive stance of the BoC is the reason for us to expect CAD to continue to underperform in the G10 space. The expansion of the BoC’s balance sheet since the COVID crisis began amounts to 20% of GDP, compared to 14% for the Fed in the US and around 17% for the ECB.”
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3155
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0075
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.57
|Today daily open
|1.323
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3201
|Daily SMA50
|1.3207
|Daily SMA100
|1.3327
|Daily SMA200
|1.3546
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.337
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3226
|Previous Weekly High
|1.339
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3125
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3281
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3315
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.318
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3131
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3035
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3325
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.342
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3469
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1700 ahead of US polls’ outcome
Dollar’s sell-off was the main theme on Tuesday, as the US decides who will be the next president. Volatility set to rock with the initial results.
AUD/USD among the best performers on US election’s day
Traders moved beyond a dovish RBA and rushed into the Aussie. More turmoil could keep on benefiting the commodity-linked currency.
XAU/USD steadies near $1,910 as risk rally remains intact
The XAU/USD pair gained nearly 1% on Monday and has continued to push higher on Tuesday with the greenback facing a heavy selling pressure ahead of the US presidential election.
2020 Elections: The case for a historic Trump defeat, in five quick charts
2016 all over again? Anxious Democrats, hopeful Republicans, and pundits all over seem to focus on President Donald Trump's chances of victory in 2020. However, all signs are pointing in a different direction.
WTI bulls in charge on expectations of Biden victory, eyes on CAD
WTI is trading at $37.72 between a range of $36.55 and $38.29 and up some 1.67% at the time of writing in anticipation of a Biden victory in the US elections today.