  • USD/CAD's reversal from 1.3390 finds support at 1.3100 area.
  • The US dollar loses ground with the market pricing-in a Democrat victory.
  • Longer-term, the Canadian dollar is expected to underperform – MUFG.

The greenback extended its reversal from last week highs at 1.3390 area on Tuesday, to find support at 1.3100 area before picking up to 1.3155 on the late US trading session.

Risk appetite hurts the USD

The USD has been trading on its back foot, with risk appetite returning to the markets in anticipation of a clear Democrat victory in the US elections. Hopes that a landslide win for Biden will contribute to unlocking a large fiscal stimulus plan have boosted equity markets, sending the safe-haven dollar tumbling.

Furthermore, news reports suggesting that Russian oil producers might be ready to accept extending the output cuts through 2021, as proposed by the OPEC+, has pushed crude prices about 3% higher. This has increased bullish traction on the commodity-sensitive CAD.

USD/CAD expected to continue underperforming - MUFG

From a wider respective, the FX Analysis Team at MUFG, warns that the Canadian dollar is facing headwinds: “Year-to-date and half-year-to-date CAD is the 2nd worst performing G10 currency. As we have stated here before, the aggressive stance of the BoC is the reason for us to expect CAD to continue to underperform in the G10 space. The expansion of the BoC’s balance sheet since the COVID crisis began amounts to 20% of GDP, compared to 14% for the Fed in the US and around 17% for the ECB.”

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3155
Today Daily Change -0.0075
Today Daily Change % -0.57
Today daily open 1.323
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3201
Daily SMA50 1.3207
Daily SMA100 1.3327
Daily SMA200 1.3546
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.337
Previous Daily Low 1.3226
Previous Weekly High 1.339
Previous Weekly Low 1.3125
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3281
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3315
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.318
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3131
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3035
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3325
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.342
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3469

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

