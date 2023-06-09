USD/CAD walks on a thin rope around 1.3330 ahead of Canada’s Employment

- USD/CAD is expected to show a vertical decline below 1.3320 as the upside in the USD index seems restricted.
- The Canadian Dollar is struggling to firm its feet ahead of Canada’s Employment data.
- The US labor market is easing some heat and allowing the Fed to strictly consider a neutral interest rate policy.
The USD/CAD pair is expected to deliver a perpendicular fall after a breakdown of the crucial support of 1.3320 in the European session. The Loonie asset is struggling in maintaining its strength ahead of Canada’s Employment data (May).
S&P500 futures have recovered significant losses added in early London, portraying a solid recovery in the risk appetite of the market participants. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing barricades while extending its recovery to near 103.60. It seems that the recovery move in the USD Index is expected to conclude as it was not backed with any fundamental support.
On Thursday, a heavy sell-off was recorded in the USD Index after the United States Department of Labor reported a sharp rise in individuals applying for Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending June 02. Jobless claims soared by 28K to 261K vs. the estimates of 235K. This indicated that the tight US labor market is easing some heat and allowing the Federal Reserve (Fed) to strictly consider a neutral interest rate policy.
On the Canadian Dollar front, Employment data will be keenly watched. Analysts at TD Securities expect job growth to slow to 25K in May for a deceleration from the recent trend of 57K, keeping the Unemployment Rate stable at 5.0%. We look for service-sector hiring to drive the headline print, alongside a rebound in full-time employment after the pullback in April. We also look for wage growth to remain elevated at 5.1%, down 0.1pp from last month.
Meanwhile, the oil price is facing difficulties while approaching near $72.00 amid a bleak oil demand outlook. The deflation situation in China showed that domestic demand is extremely weak. Also, the overall demand in the US economy looks vulnerable as their factory activity is consistently contracting.
It is worth noting that Canada is the leading exporter of oil to the United States and the weak oil price could impact the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3324
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|1.3358
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3502
|Daily SMA50
|1.3491
|Daily SMA100
|1.3516
|Daily SMA200
|1.3513
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3388
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3334
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3651
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3407
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3655
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3315
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3355
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3367
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3332
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3306
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3278
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3386
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3414
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.344
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains on the back foot below 1.0800
EUR/USD remains on the defensive below 1.0800, as it consolidates weekly gains heading into Friday’s European session. The pair takes cues from the market’s sluggish momentum amid a light calendar and repositioning ahead of next week’s top-tier EU/ US events.
GBP/USD keeps range around 1.2550 amid quiet markets
GBP/USD is keeping its range play intact at around 1.2550 in the European morning this Friday. The US Dollar is licking its wounds following the US jobs data-led steep sell-off. Markets stay cautious, anticipating the end-of-the-week flows and position adjustments.
Gold lacks firm intraday direction, flat-lines around $1.965 area
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's solid rebound from the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support near the $1,940-$1,939 area and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Friday.
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC
BinanceUS, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13.
US jobless claims shake markets, ECB and Fed meetings await
US weekly jobless claims, of all things, was responsible for yesterday’s main market move. Applications rose from 233k to 261k, more than the 235k expected. It triggered a US bond rally which dragged European peers higher as well.