USD/CAD trades with modest losses below 1.3650, eyes on Canadian/US PMI data

The USD/CAD pair trades with a mild bearish bias around 1.3625 during the early European session on Monday. The downtick of the pair is backed by the weaker US Dollar (USD) after the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index. Investors will take more cues from the Canadian S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and US ISM Manufacturing PMI for May, which are due later on Monday. The US inflation remained steady in April, prompting the expectation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates later in the year and drag the Greenback lower. The Commerce Department showed on Friday that the US PCE increased 0.3% MoM in April, matching the unrevised gain in March. Meanwhile, the Core PCE, excluding the volatile food and energy, rose 0.2% MoM in April, compared to a 0.3% gain in March. On an annual basis, the core PCE price index climbed 2.8% for the third consecutive month. The markets are now pricing in nearly a 53% odds of Fed rate cut in September, up from 49% before the inflation report. On the Loonie front, the weaker Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter triggered the first interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Wednesday. The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.7%, missing the estimation of 2.2% expansion and the central bank's 2.8% forecast. Apart from the downbeat GDP data that weighs on the Canadian Dollar (CAD). The CAD is pressured by the decline of crude oil prices as Canada is the largest oil exporter to the United States.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.