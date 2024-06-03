USD/CAD trades with modest losses below 1.3650, eyes on Canadian/US PMI data

- USD/CAD edges lower to 1.3625 in Monday’s early European session.
- The US PCE increased 0.3% MoM in April, in line with the consensus.
- Canadian economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace in Q1, boosting expectations for the first rate cut by the BoC.
The USD/CAD pair trades with a mild bearish bias around 1.3625 during the early European session on Monday. The downtick of the pair is backed by the weaker US Dollar (USD) after the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index. Investors will take more cues from the Canadian S&P Global Manufacturing PMI and US ISM Manufacturing PMI for May, which are due later on Monday.
The US inflation remained steady in April, prompting the expectation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates later in the year and drag the Greenback lower. The Commerce Department showed on Friday that the US PCE increased 0.3% MoM in April, matching the unrevised gain in March. Meanwhile, the Core PCE, excluding the volatile food and energy, rose 0.2% MoM in April, compared to a 0.3% gain in March. On an annual basis, the core PCE price index climbed 2.8% for the third consecutive month. The markets are now pricing in nearly a 53% odds of Fed rate cut in September, up from 49% before the inflation report.
On the Loonie front, the weaker Canadian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter triggered the first interest rate cut by the Bank of Canada (BoC) on Wednesday. The Canadian economy expanded at an annualized rate of 1.7%, missing the estimation of 2.2% expansion and the central bank's 2.8% forecast. Apart from the downbeat GDP data that weighs on the Canadian Dollar (CAD). The CAD is pressured by the decline of crude oil prices as Canada is the largest oil exporter to the United States.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3628
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.3628
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3664
|Daily SMA50
|1.3661
|Daily SMA100
|1.358
|Daily SMA200
|1.3575
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.369
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3619
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3735
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3615
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3783
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3646
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3663
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3602
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3575
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3531
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3672
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3716
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3742
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady near 1.0850, focus shifts to US ISM PMI
EUR/USD is trading back and forth near 1.0850 in the European morning on Monday. Softer US monthly Core PCE inflation data and hotter-than-expected Eurozone HICP inflation data help the pair to stay afloat amid a better market mood. US ISM PMI holds the key.
GBP/USD eases toward 1.2700 ahead of US ISM PMI
GBP/USD is easing toward 1.2700, erasing earlier gains in the European session on Monday. A modest US Dollar uptick weighs on the pair, despite an upbeat mood. Investors await the US ISM Manufacturing PMI data for fresh guidance.
Gold price slips near multi-week low, US PMI data looms
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to gain any meaningful traction during the Asian session on Monday amid a combination of diverging forces and languishes near a three-week low touched on Friday.
Week ahead: Altcoins likely to bounce due to short-term bullish wave Premium
Last week was a bummer with Bitcoin price consolidation, and altcoins movements showed confusion in their directional bias. Some altcoins saw bullish, impulsive moves, but most trended sideways or slid lower.
Bumper week of event risk ahead
Featuring two central bank updates – the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank – a slew of job numbers out of the US and Aussie GDP growth data, the first full week of June is poised to be eventful.