USD/CAD trades in the negative territory near 1.3050 on broad USD weakness

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD is pushing lower at the start of the week.
  • WTI is trading at its highest level in more than two months near $43.
  • US Dollar Index extends slide toward 92.00 ahead of mid-tier data.

The USD/CAD pair is edging lower on Monday as the rising crude oil prices help the commodity-related CAD outperform its American counterpart, which finds it difficult to find demand as a safe-haven. As of writing, the pair was down 0.37% on a daily basis at 1.3049. 

Vaccine headlines impact risk sentiment on Monday

Earlier on Monday, following Pfizer's and Moderna's inspiring results, Oxford/AstraZeneca announced that their coronavirus vaccine candidate was "up to 90%" effective in the latest trials. Risk flows started to dominate the financial markets at the start of the week and the S&P 500 Futures are up 0.6%, suggesting the upbeat market mood will remain intact during the American session.

After losing 0.4% last week, the US Dollar Index dropped to its lowest level since early September near 92.00.

On the other hand, crude oil prices gained traction on hopes for a steady recovery in the global energy demand and provided a boost to the loonie. At the moment, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate is trading at its highest level in 12 weeks at $43, rising 1.4% on the day.

In the second half of the day, the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago's National Activity Index and the IHS Markit's preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Later in the session, Toni Gravelle, Deputy Governor of the Bank of Canada (BoC), will be delivering a speech.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3051
Today Daily Change -0.0033
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 1.3084
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3139
Daily SMA50 1.3196
Daily SMA100 1.3256
Daily SMA200 1.3534
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3097
Previous Daily Low 1.3039
Previous Weekly High 1.3142
Previous Weekly Low 1.3034
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3075
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3061
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.305
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3016
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2992
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3107
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3131
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3165

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism

GBP/USD soars to two-month high on Brexit, vaccine optimism

GBP/USD has hit a fresh two-month high above 1.3350. Hopes that the UK could approve a coronavirus vaccine and of an imminent Brexit deal are propelling the pound higher. Markit's UK PMIs beat estimates.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD hits 1.19 amid vaccine optimism, mixed PMIs

EUR/USD hits 1.19 amid vaccine optimism, mixed PMIs

EUR/USD is marching higher amid hopes for rapid distribution of coronavirus vaccines and uncertainty about the next ECB actions. Eurozone PMIs have shown a drop in activity in November amid lockdowns.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD seems vulnerable, upside remains capped near 200-hour SMA

XAU/USD seems vulnerable, upside remains capped near 200-hour SMA

Gold seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Monday. The technical set-up still favours bearish traders and supports prospects for additional weakness.

Gold news

The week ahead: Three things to watch

The week ahead: Three things to watch

The tension between vaccine hopes and growing covid infection rates in the US raged on last week, with growing infection numbers souring risk appetite as we progressed through the week and global stock markets ended lower last week. 

Read more

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Black Friday 2020 Discounts!

Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures