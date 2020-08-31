USD/CAD to trade at 1.36 by end-2021 as weak Canada’s trade fundamentals surface – CIBC

The loonie has been carried stronger than expected in the past month by general USD weakness. Katherine Judge and Avery Shenfeld from CIBC Capital Markets expect USD/CAD to trade at 1.30 by year-end and to recover to 1.32 in the first quarter of 2021. However, they forecast the pair at 1.36 by end-2021 due to weak Cadanian trade fundamentals.
Key quotes
“It appears that the negatives for CAD, including a wide current account deficit and soft oil prices relative to prior to 2015, will largely be overlooked until the trend to a weaker USD has run its course. The current account deficit will get a temporary benefit from a narrowing in the travel deficit due to frozen cross-border tourism.”
“With central bank target rates globally largely expected to stay at current levels through next year, currencies could become more sensitive to small moves in short rates.”
“The weakness in Canada’s trade fundamentals should only come to the forefront in the latter part of 2021 when the run against the USD might have run its course. The Bank of Canada could end up slightly lagging the Fed on rate hikes with an eye of undoing some loonie strength and allowing exports to take a larger share of growth, thereby reducing the dependence on debt-driven housing or consumption. We see USD/CAD ending 2021 at 1.36 as a result.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, marginally off the highs it achieved after the Fed announced a dovish policy shift. Preliminary German inflation figures are coming out as August draws to an end.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3350 amid Brexit and tax worries
GBP/USD is trading above 1.33 but off the 2020 peak as concerns about a break down of Brexit talks and new taxes are weighing on the pound. The greenback is paring some of last week's losses.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1960 level amid risk-on mood
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from the $1976-77 supply zone amid receding safe-haven demand. Upbeat Chinese PMI prints for August boosted the global risk sentiment and undermined the metal.
Ether leads the crypto market
ETH/USD above $400 returns the positive tone to the market. BTC/USD suffers from the $12400 level and does not join the bullish trend. Market sentiment remains too positive and weighs down the upside potential.
WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s
After spending the second half of the previous week under modest bearish pressure, crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $43.50, gaining 1.25% on a daily basis.