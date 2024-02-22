USD/CAD to drop back to 1.3000 by the second half of the year – ING

Ultimately, a USD decline and CAD’s rate attractiveness should send the pair back to 1.3000 by the second half of this year, but we still think the market is underpricing BoC easing, and CAD looks less attractive than its oil-peer NOK this year also from a valuation perspective.

We suspect today’s retail sales out of Canada won’t impact CAD as much as the upcoming US releases, which may remain the case as long as the USD retains its strength.

It is now clear that markets see a very direct link between the Bank of Canada and Fed policy trajectory, and the pro-cyclical trades induced by softer US data often rewarded other high-beta G10 currencies (NOK, SEK, AUD, NZD) more than CAD.

The Loonie’s dip versus the US Dollar (USD) has been smaller than any other G10 currency since the start of the week. Economists at ING analyze USD/CAD outlook .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.