- USD/CAD has pushed 1.23% higher as commodities currencies struggle on Thursday.
- The next resistance is pretty high up after the recent freefall in the pair.
USD/CAD 4-hour chart
USD/CAD has risen like a phoenix from ashes on Thursday. The pair had been trending lower for some time but general commodities weakness has sent all the major commodities currencies lower on Thursday. Oil has pushed 8% lower on the session and the Canadian dollar often reacts to weakness in the liquid gold.
Looking closer at the chart, the price has now pushed through the 55 Exponential Moving Average to the upside but still has the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) in its sights. The 200 SMA could be a resistance zone so bulls need to be careful there.
The Relative Strength Index has pushed into overbought territory and this could mean a small pullback is on the cards. The velocity of the move does suggest this could continue in the medium term. Lastly, the MACD histogram has turned green and the signal lines look like they might cross to the upside.
All in all, this pair looks like it might be changing trend. The wave pattern of higher highs and higher lows is not complete. It would be good to see this for confirmation.
Additional levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3571
|Today Daily Change
|0.0159
|Today Daily Change %
|1.19
|Today daily open
|1.3412
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3734
|Daily SMA50
|1.3922
|Daily SMA100
|1.3751
|Daily SMA200
|1.3465
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3438
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3316
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3802
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3392
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4173
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3715
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3362
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3391
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3339
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3266
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3217
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3461
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3511
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3584
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
