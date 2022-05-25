  • The USD/CAD retreats from weekly highs, extending its losses in the week to 0.18%.
  • Fed minutes confirmed that the June and July meetings would witness a 50 bps rate hike, each.
  • USD/CAD Price Forecast: In the short term is downward biased, and a break below 1.2713 would send the pair towards 1.2630.

The USD/CAD pares earlier gains and gains traction to the downside on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee minutes showed that “all participants” agreed to 50 bps rate hikes in the June and July meetings while emphasizing that inflation has not peaked. At the time of writing, the USD/CAD is trading at 1.2816, down a minimal 0.04%.

On Wednesday, risk-appetite rules the markets. Global equities extended their gains, as reflected by US stock indexes gaining between 0.90% and 2.07%. In the meantime, the greenback stays positive but retraces from weekly highs, as the US Dollar Index record gains of 0.34%, sitting at 102.110.

FOMC Minutes confirmed Fed speaking rhetoric

Digging into the FOMC minutes, Fed officials agreed that the central bank needs to move “expeditiously” to a neutral posture and stated that a “restrictive” policy was appropriate. Most participants emphasized that they were “highly attentive” to inflation risks and added that those risks were skewed to the upside. Those officials reiterated that prices remained elevated and that it is “early” to be confident that inflation peaked.

Additionally, all Fed officials added that they agreed that the US economy was “very strong” and inflation “very high.” Moreover, FOMC members added that the Ukraine conflict and China’s lockdowns posed high risks and reiterated that restoring price stability would be challenging when the central bank scrambles to keep a solid labor market.

An absent Canadian docket would let USD/CAD traders adrift to US economic data. On the US front, the economic docket would feature Initial Jobless Claims and the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation, the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE).

USD/CAD Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/CAD is still upward biased, as depicted by the daily chart. However, on Wednesday, the 20-day moving average (DMA) at 1.2869 was a difficult resistance to break for USD/CAD buyers, as the exchange rate tumbled as high oil prices boosted the oil-linked currency, the Canadian dollar. If USD/CAD bears achieve a daily close below 1.2800, that will open the door for further downward pressure, and the major could aim towards 1.2600.

The 4-hour chart depicts the USD/CAD as neutral-downward biased in the short term. From a market structure perspective, USD/CAD bears need to break below the confluence of the May 23 swing low and the 200-SMA around the 1.2765-76 area. If that scenario plays out, that will send the pair towards the  1.2713 swing low; once cleared would expose the February 10 daily low at 1.2636.

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2816
Today Daily Change -0.0009
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.2819
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2873
Daily SMA50 1.2699
Daily SMA100 1.2695
Daily SMA200 1.2662
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2873
Previous Daily Low 1.2765
Previous Weekly High 1.2982
Previous Weekly Low 1.2776
Previous Monthly High 1.288
Previous Monthly Low 1.2403
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2832
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2806
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2765
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2711
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2657
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2873
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2926
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.298

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD battles 0.7100 after FOMC Minutes

AUD/USD battles 0.7100 after FOMC Minutes

Wall Street welcomed FOMC Meeting Minutes hinting at a pause after two more 50 bps rate hikes. US indexes rallied in the final hour of trading, posting substantial gains and providing support to AUD/USD at the end of the day.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD trims losses but holds below 1.0700

EUR/USD trims losses but holds below 1.0700

The greenback ticked lower following the release of the FOMC Minutes, with EUR/USD now trading at around 1.0690. Caution lingers as investors could not ignore signs of slowing economic growth and lingering inflation.

EUR/USD News

Gold bulls move in at a key support area on the FOMC minutes and a softer dollar

Gold bulls move in at a key support area on the FOMC minutes and a softer dollar

The FOMC minutes failed to underpin the greenback and the gold price is attempting to rally. The gold price is breaking out of the correction's dynamic resistance and bulls eye the prior highs near $1,865 for the sessions ahead. 

Gold News

Bullish or bearish? Dogecoin is primed for a spike in volatility

Bullish or bearish? Dogecoin is primed for a spike in volatility

DOGE price displays subtle cues of bearish exhaustion. Dogecoin price has several extended impulse waves. Invalidation of the bullish thesis is a close below $0.069

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures