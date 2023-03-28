USD/CAD spikes to fresh daily top, upside potential seems limited amid bullish Oil prices

- USD/CAD attracts some buyers near the 1.3630 region on Tuesday amid a modest USD rebound.
- A fresh leg up in the US bond yields turns out to be a key factor lending support to the Greenback.
- Bullish Crude Oil prices could underpin the Loonie and keep a lid on any further gains for the pair.
The USD/CAD pair rebounds nearly 50 pips from the 1.3630 region on Tuesday and touches a fresh daily peak during the first half of the European session. The pair is currently placed around the 1.3675-1.3580 area and for now, seems to have stalled last week's pullback from levels just above the 1.3800 round-figure mark.
The intraday uptick could be attributed to a modest US Dollar (USD) bounce from a two-day low, supported by a fresh leg up in the US Treasury bond yields. The takeover of Silicon Valley Bank by First Citizens Bank & Trust Company from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) eases fears of a full-blown banking crisis. Adding to this, regulators reassured that they stand ready to address any liquidity shortfalls and push the US bond yields higher. That said, the Federal Reserve's signal last week that it might soon pause the rate-hiking cycle in the wake of the recent turmoil in the banking sector could cap the USD.
It is worth recalling that the US central bank raised interest rates by 25 bps on Wednesday, as was widely anticipated, though sounded cautious about the outlook. Furthermore, a generally positive risk tone around the equity markets might also contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven Greenback. Apart from this, a further positive move up in Crude Oil prices, to a two-week peak, could underpin the commodity-linked and act as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the major and positioning for any further intraday strength.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and the Richmond Manufacturing Index. Apart from this, the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment will drive the USD demand. This, along with Oil price dynamics, could produce short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair. The market focus will then shift to the release of the final US Q4 GDP print on Thursday, which will be followed by the monthly Canadian GDP and the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the Core PCE Price Index - on Friday.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3681
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.15
|Today daily open
|1.3661
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3706
|Daily SMA50
|1.3534
|Daily SMA100
|1.3515
|Daily SMA200
|1.3363
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3745
|Previous Daily Low
|1.365
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3804
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3631
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3666
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3262
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3686
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3709
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3625
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.359
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3529
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3721
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3817
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0800 amid weaker US Dollar
EUR/USD is trading sideways above 1.0800, consolidating gains in early Europe. The pair is struggling, despite a better risk tone and a broadly weaker US Dollar. Growing recession fears are capping the upside in the pair. ECB-speak awaited.
GBP/USD pares gains below 1.2300 after Bailey speech
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2300, paring back gains amid souring risk sentiment on Tuesday. The pair fails to capitalize on encouraging comments from BoE Governor Bailey., as the US Dollar stalls decline amid a rebound in the US Treasury bond yields. US data eyed.
Gold finds support at $1,950, volatility to continue as market awaits central bankers’ next move
Gold price has settled around $1,950 in a quiet start to Tuesday trading. The bright metal extended its retracement on Monday on another volatile day, dipping to $1,944 before closing at $1,957, losing more than 1% on the day.
Ethereum (ETH) options traders turn bearish ahead of the token unlock
Ethereum is holding steady above the $1,700 level despite slight bearish sentiment among options traders. Analysts have noted a rise in open interest in Ethereum, as co-founder Lubin assures that the altcoin is not a security.
Resilience, uncertainty and robust monetary policy
Recent data in the US show a resilient economy despite the significant and fast tightening of monetary policy. In the Eurozone, the services sector is a source of resilience. Frustratingly for central banks, inflation has also been resilient.