USD/CAD retreats after soft CPI data from the USD, holds the 100-day SMA

- USD/CAD trades with losses near 1.3400 as bulls battle to defend the 100-day SMA at 1.3390.
- Core CPI from the US dropped to 4.7% in July, and Jobless Claims picked up in August.
- Lower yields and dovish bets weakened the USD. Eyes on Fed speakers.
On Thursday, the USD/CAD retreated towards the 1.3400 area but still holds above the critical support of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) of 1.3390. On the USD side, soft inflation data made the Greenback retreat while the CAD suffered Oil prices correction overbought conditions.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the US from July advanced by 0.2% MoM, just as expected, and the yearly measure dropped to 3.2% YoY vs the 3.3% expected. The Core measure also advanced 0.2% in the same month as scheduled, with the YoY measure dropping by 4.7%, lower than the 4.8% expected. In addition, Jobless Claims for the first week of August increased to 248,000, higher than the expected 230,000 and the previous figure of 227,000 and gave another signal of the labour market cooling off.
As a reaction, the US bond yields have weakened across the curve. The 10-year bond yield fell to 4.01%, while the 2-year yield sits at 4.77% and the 5-year yielding 4.12%. Downward movements reflect dovish bets on the Federal Reserve (Fed), and according to the CME FedWatch tool, markets are confident that the Fed won’t hike either in September or in November. However, incoming data will be the ones which shape the next monetary policy decisions.
USD/CAD Levels to watch
The daily chart shows exhaustion for the USD/CAD’s bulls. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) displays a negative slope but stands above its midline, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) prints decreasing green bars. On the bigger picture, the pair is above the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) but below the 200-day SMA, highlighting the continued dominance of bulls in the broader perspective. However, buyers must soon overcome the 200-day SMA to confirm an upward trajectory.
Support levels: 1.3380 (100-day SMA),1.3350, 1.3300.
Resistance levels: 1.3450, 1.3500 (200-day SMA), 1.3550.
USD/CAD Daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3403
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.12
|Today daily open
|1.3419
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3252
|Daily SMA50
|1.3268
|Daily SMA100
|1.3393
|Daily SMA200
|1.3452
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3454
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3404
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3435
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3423
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3397
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3376
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3347
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3447
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3476
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3497
EUR/USD holds above 1.1000 after US inflation data
EUR/USD spiked above 1.1050 with the initial reaction to the US inflation data but started to retreat toward 1.1000. Although the annual Core CPI came in slightly below the market expectation, hawkish comments from Fed's Daly help the US Dollar stage a rebound and weigh on the pair.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2750, erases daily gains
GBP/USD spiked above 1.2800 in the early American session but reversed its direction. As the US Dollar regained its traction following an immediate decline after July inflation data, the pair dropped below 1.2750 and erased its daily gains.
XAU/USD Current price: $1,920.25 The United States Premium
Gold prices remain under selling pressure on Wednesday, trading around $1,920 after peaking for the day at $1,930.09 following the release of the United States (US) Consumer Price Index.
SEC to appeal XRP ruling, non-security status of XRP likely at risk
XRP ruling by Judge Analisa Torres will likely be appealed by the US SEC, in latest development of the lawsuit. While there is speculation of XRP losing its non-security status with a reversal of Judge Torres’ ruling, experts believe this is unlikely until 2025 at least.
NVDA stock breaks below 50-day SMA
Nvidia (NVDA) stock broke below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Wednesday for the first time since early January, signaling an end to the semiconductor’s robust rally in the first half of the year.