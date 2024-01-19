USD/CAD remains capped below the 1.3500 barrier, eyes on Michigan sentiment data

- USD/CAD edges lower to 1.3490 amid improved risk sentiment.
- The US weekly initial jobless claims posted an unexpected drop last week.
- A rebound of oil prices due to Middle East geopolitical tension might boost the commodity-linked Loonie.
- Traders will watch the preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for fresh impetus.
The USD/CAD pair posts a modest loss below the 1.3500 barrier during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. An improved risk sentiment and a slight recovery in oil prices provide some support for the Canadian Dollar (CAD) and weigh on the pair. At press time, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3490, losing 0.03% for the day.
Initial filings for unemployment insurance in the US totaled 187K for the week ended January 13, the lowest level since Sept. 24, 2022. The figure came in better than the market expectation of 207K, according to the Labor Department on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey for January arrived at -10.6 versus -12.8 prior. In response to the data, the US Dollar Index edges higher above 103.60 as investors expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) will not rush to lower interest rates.
In contrast to recent robust growth in the United States, the Canadian economy is on the verge of entering a recession. Money markets expect the Fed to lower rates as soon as March, while the Bank of Canada (BoC) to cut the first rates from April. Meanwhile, a rebound in oil prices amid the fear of supply disruptions and geopolitical risk in the Middle East boosts the commodity-linked Loonie.
Market participants will monitor the preliminary US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index and Existing Home Sales, due on Friday. Additionally, FOMC members M. Daly (San Francisco) and M. Barr (Board of Governors) are set to speak later in the day. Traders will find trading opportunities around the USD/CAD pair.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3486
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.3494
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3347
|Daily SMA50
|1.3488
|Daily SMA100
|1.3568
|Daily SMA200
|1.3481
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3528
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3481
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3443
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3341
|Previous Monthly High
|1.362
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3178
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3499
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.351
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3474
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3454
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3427
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3521
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3548
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3568
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
