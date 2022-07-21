  • Volatile session across financial markets after ECB meeting.
  • US Dollar without a clear direction, US yields tumble.
  • USD/CAD holds onto weekly losses as recovery fades above 1.2900.

The USD/CAD reversed and dropped back below 1.2900 in a volatile session for financial markets following the European Central Bank meeting and US data.

The pair peaked at 1.2935 and then pulled back. It is hovering around 1.2880, flat for the day and approaching the weekly low, near the strong support zone of 1.2850.

The rejection from above 1.2900/05 (horizontal levels, and 20 and 200 Simple Moving Average in four-hour chart) reinforced the bearish short-term bias. If USD/CAD consolidates above it would point to further gains.

USD/CAD 4-hour chart

USDCAD

Data, ECB and uncertainty

Equity markets are posting modest losses, but the dollar is not benefiting from this as US yields are falling sharply. The US 10-year stands at 2.92%, the lowest since Monday, and the 30-year at 3.06%. Crude oil prices are falling more than 3%.

US economic data weighed on the US dollar on Thursday. Initial Jobless Claims rose more than expected to the highest level in eight months while Continuing Claims also rose above expectations to the highest in eleven weeks. The Philly Fed tumbled unexpectedly. On Friday, Canada will report May retail sales and the US the flash July S&P Global PMI.

Technical levels

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2904
Today Daily Change 0.0021
Today Daily Change % 0.16
Today daily open 1.2883
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2951
Daily SMA50 1.2859
Daily SMA100 1.2771
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2907
Previous Daily Low 1.2855
Previous Weekly High 1.3224
Previous Weekly Low 1.2936
Previous Monthly High 1.3079
Previous Monthly Low 1.2518
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2887
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2875
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2856
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.283
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2804
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2908
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2934
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.296

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EURUSD recovers above 1.0200 as dollar loses strength

EURUSD recovers above 1.0200 as dollar loses strength

EURUSD has managed to stage a rebound and rose above 1.0200 in the American session. Pressured by falling US Treasury bond yields and the risk-positive market environment, the dollar stays on the back foot and helps the pair push higher.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD finds support near 1.1900, erases daily losses

GBP/USD finds support near 1.1900, erases daily losses

After having slumped to a fresh daily low below 1.1900, GBP/USD regained its traction and erased its daily losses. With the US Dollar Index turning negative on the day below 107.00 amid falling yields, the pair rose above 1.1950.

GBP/USD News

Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower

Gold climbs above $1,710 as US yields push lower

Gold extended its daily rally during the American trading hours on Thursday and climbed above $1,710. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 3% on a daily basis, providing a boost to XAU/USD.

Gold News

Breaking: Bitcoin price bleeds with ECB's first rate hike in a decade

Breaking: Bitcoin price bleeds with ECB's first rate hike in a decade

Bitcoin price slipped below $23,000 as the ECB announced its first rate hike in eleven years. Rising inflation was the bank’s primary cause of concern, the move increased pressure on Bitcoin price.

Read more

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations

Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!

BECOME PREMIUM

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures