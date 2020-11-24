USD/CAD rebounds swiftly from two-week lows, back above mid-1.3000s

- A combination of factors prompted some selling for the second consecutive session.
- The intraday downfall found decent support ahead of the 1.3000 psychological mark.
- Bullish oil prices undermined the loonie and might keep a lid on any strong move up.
The USD/CAD pair found decent support ahead of the key 1.3000 psychological mark and has now recovered around 50 pips from two-week lows.
The pair witnessed some heavy selling during the first half of the trading action on Tuesday and broke through the 1.3040 horizontal support. The intraday fall was sponsored by renewed US dollar selling since the early European session and bullish crude oil prices, which tend to underpin demand for the commodity-linked currency.
The greenback remained depressed on the back of growing speculations that the Fed will ease monetary policy further in December amid concerns about the economic fallout from the ever-increasing coronavirus cases. Adding to this, the optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine further dented the greenback's relative safe-haven status.
On the other hand, the Canadian dollar benefitted from the ongoing bullish run in crude oil prices. Prospects of an early rollout of vaccine for the highly contagious coronavirus disease revived hopes for a swift recovery in fuel demand. This, in turn, pushed WTI crude oil prices to three-month tops, around the $43.50-55 region.
Meanwhile, a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields helped limit any further losses for the greenback and assisted the USD/CAD pair to attract some dip-buying near the 1.3000 mark. That said, the attempted recovery lacked any strong follow-through and thus, warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move.
Tuesday's US economic docket features the releases of the Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Richmond Manufacturing Index. The data might influence the USD, which, along with oil price dynamics will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3058
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18
|Today daily open
|1.3081
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3133
|Daily SMA50
|1.3194
|Daily SMA100
|1.3252
|Daily SMA200
|1.3533
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3112
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3046
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3142
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3034
|Previous Monthly High
|1.339
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3081
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3071
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3087
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3047
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3013
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.298
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3114
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3147
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3181
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD rises above 1.1850 as the transition to the Biden administration kicks off and amid optimism about a coronavirus vaccine. German GDP and the IFO Business Climate beat estimates. US consumer confidence is awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3350 amid Brexit, vaccine optimism
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3350 as the safe-haven dollar gives ground as President-elect Biden's team officially begins the transition. Hopes about a possible Brexit deal and a vaccine are keeping the pound bid.
XAU/USD struggles near multi-month lows, just above $1800 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped to fresh four-month lows, closer to $1800 mark in the last hour.
Breaking: Bitcoin crosses $19,000 for the first time since December 2017
The pioneer digital coin broke above the critical resistance of $19,000 for the first time in nearly three years. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $18,980.
Black Friday 2020 Discounts!
Learn to trade with the best! Don't miss the most experienced traders and speakers in FXStreet Premium webinars. Also if you are a Premium member you can get real-time FXS Signals and receive daily market analysis with the best forex insights!