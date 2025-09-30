USD/CAD Price Forecast: Stays above 1.3900 due to prevailing bullish bias

- USD/CAD may target the five-month high at 1.4016.
- The 14-day Relative Strength Index holds above the 50 mark, reinforcing the bullish bias.
- The primary support lies at the nine-day EMA of 1.3884.
USD/CAD trades around 1.3910 during the European hours on Tuesday, remaining steady after registering losses in the previous session. The technical analysis of the daily chart suggests that the pair remains within an ascending channel pattern, suggesting that a prevailing bullish bias.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays above the 50 level, strengthening the bullish bias. Additionally, the USD/CAD pair is positioned above the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating the short-term price momentum is strengthening.
On the upside, the USD/CAD pair may approach the five-month high at 1.4016, which was reached on May 13, aligned with the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 1.4020. Further advances above the channel would strengthen the bullish bias and support the pair to target the psychological level of 1.4100.
The USD/CAD pair may find its initial support at the nine-day EMA of 1.3884, aligned with the ascending channel’s lower boundary around 1.3880. Further declines below this crucial support zone would weaken the bullish bias and put downward pressure on the pair to test the 50-day EMA at 1.3814.
A break below the 50-day EMA would dampen the medium-term price momentum and put downward pressure on the USD/CAD pair to navigate the region around the two-month low of 1.3721, which was recorded on August 7.
USD/CAD: Daily Chart
Canadian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.12%
|-0.08%
|-0.44%
|0.03%
|-0.23%
|-0.32%
|-0.24%
|EUR
|0.12%
|0.02%
|-0.33%
|0.14%
|-0.10%
|-0.20%
|-0.08%
|GBP
|0.08%
|-0.02%
|-0.34%
|0.14%
|-0.14%
|-0.23%
|-0.10%
|JPY
|0.44%
|0.33%
|0.34%
|0.45%
|0.23%
|0.29%
|0.26%
|CAD
|-0.03%
|-0.14%
|-0.14%
|-0.45%
|-0.25%
|-0.33%
|-0.26%
|AUD
|0.23%
|0.10%
|0.14%
|-0.23%
|0.25%
|-0.11%
|0.03%
|NZD
|0.32%
|0.20%
|0.23%
|-0.29%
|0.33%
|0.11%
|0.14%
|CHF
|0.24%
|0.08%
|0.10%
|-0.26%
|0.26%
|-0.03%
|-0.14%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays directed toward 1.1750 ahead of German inflation data
EUR/USD is grinding higher toward 1.1750 in the European morning on Tuesday. The pair finds support from renewed US Dollar weakness, shrugging off mixed German Retail Sales data for August. The focus now shifts to Germany's inflation data, US Job Openings and shutdown risks.
Gold trims part of intraday gains to record high; downside seems limited
Gold retreats slightly from a fresh record high touched earlier this Tuesday, though any meaningful corrective slide seems elusive in the wake of a supportive fundamental backdrop. Against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical tensions, the risk of a potential US government shutdown might continue to underpin demand for the safe-haven bullion.
GBP/USD defends bids near 1.3450, with eyes on US data
GBP/USD is defending minor bids near 1.3450 in the European trading hours on Tuesday. A fresh bout of selling in the US Dollar underpins the pair amid a cautious market environment as traders await top-tier US jobs data and government shutdown talks for further impetus.
Cardano price rebounds following testing of key support zone
Cardano (ADA) is trading near $0.80 at the time of writing on Tuesday after rebounding from key support on Sunday. The United States SEC has requested Exchange Traded Fund issuers for Cardano and other major altcoins, which failed to push the ADA price higher on Monday.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.