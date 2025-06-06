USD/CAD Price Forecast: Seems vulnerable below 1.3700; US/Canadian jobs data awaited

Canada’s labor market statistics tend to have a significant impact on the Canadian dollar, with the Employment Change figure carrying most of the weight. There is a significant correlation between the amount of people working and consumption, which impacts inflation and the Bank of Canada’s rate decisions, in turn moving the C$. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be CAD bullish, with currency markets usually reacting steadily and consistently in response to the publication.

The Net Change in Employment released by Statistics Canada is a measure of the change in the number of people in employment in Canada. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and indicates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Canadian Dollar (CAD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

On the flip side, any attempted recovery might now confront an immediate strong barrier near the 1.3700-1.3710 region. The next relevant hurdle is pegged near the 1.3735-1.3740 area, which if cleared decisively might trigger a short-covering rally and lift the USD/CAD pair towards the 1.3775 intermediate hurdle. The momentum could extend further beyond the 1.3800 mark, towards the 1.3850-1.3860 heavy supply zone.

From a technical perspective, the overnight close below the 1.3700 mark for the second straight day and negative oscillators on the daily chart validate a bearish breakdown. Hence, some follow-through weakness below the 1.3635 region, the YTD low, en route to the 1.3600 round figure, looks like a distinct possibility before the USD/CAD pair eventually drops to the 1.3545 region and the 1.3500 psychological mark.

The Canadian Dollar (CAD) continues to draw support from reports that a trade deal between the US and Canada could happen before the G7 Summit on June 15, which, in turn, is seen acting as a headwind for the USD/CAD pair. However, a goodish pickup in the US Dollar (USD) demand helps limit the downside ahead of the crucial monthly employment details from the US and Canada, due later today.

The USD/CAD pair extends its sideways consolidative price move for the second straight day on Friday and trades around the 1.3665 region during the early European session. Spot prices remain close to the year-to-date low touched on Thursday and seem vulnerable to sliding further.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.