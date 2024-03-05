USD/CAD Price Analysis: Tests psychological barrier of 1.3600 ahead of ISM Services PMI

Share:

USD/CAD could test the psychological resistance at 1.3600 on Tuesday.

Technical analysis suggests a confirmation of the bullish trend for the pair.

The key support area appears around the nine-day EMA at 1.3552 and the major support of 1.3550.

USD/CAD extends its winning streak for the second session on Tuesday amid a stable US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to the risk aversion ahead of the key economic data from the United States (US). The USD/CAD pair inches higher to near 1.3590 during the Asian trading hours.

The technical analysis of the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is positioned above 50, suggesting bullish momentum for the USD/CAD pair to surpass the psychological resistance of 1.3600 following the major barrier of 1.3650.

Furthermore, the lagging indicator, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), indicates a confirmation of a bullish trend for the USD/CAD pair. This interpretation is based on the MACD line's position above the centerline and the signal line.

On the downside, the USD/CAD pair could find the key support region around the nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3552 aligned with the major support level of 1.3550. A break below this zone could prompt the pair to navigate the further support region around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.3505, in conjunction with the psychological level of 1.3500.

USD/CAD: Daily Chart

(This story was corrected on March 5 at 09:55 GMT to say, in the first bullet point, that the USD/CAD pair could test the 1.3600 level on Tuesday, not Monday.)