- The greenback bulls are set to print fresh yearly highs above 1.2900.
- The RSI (14) has shifted into a bullish range for the very first time this year.
- A bull cross of 20- and 50-EMAs adds to the upside filters.
The USD/CAD pair is facing barricades around 1.2870 in the Asian session however, the broader picture looks extremely bullish. The asset has displayed a sheer upside move after hitting a low of 1.2719 on Friday.
On the daily scale, the greenback bulls have driven the major above the slightly declining trendline placed from 20 December 2021 high at 1.2964, adjoining the March’s high at 1.2901, followed by April’s high at 1.2880. The asset has strongly moved higher after sensing an intense responsive buying activity to near 10-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.2760.
A bull cross of 20- and 50- EMAs at 1.2640 is indicating more upside in the counter ahead. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted into a bullish range of 60.00-80.00, which signals a firmer bullish momentum going forward. The momentum oscillator has established above 60.00 for the very first time this year.
For an upside momentum, the asset needs to overstep April’s high t 1.2880, which will send the asset towards March’s high at 1.2901. Breach of the latter will drive the asst towards the 20 December 2021 high at 1.2964.
On the contrary, Lonnie bulls could regain control if the asset tumbles below Thursday’s low at 1.2791. This will drag the asset towards the 10-EMA at 1.2760, followed by the round level support at 1.2700.
USD/CAD daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2862
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.2845
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2639
|Daily SMA50
|1.2656
|Daily SMA100
|1.2682
|Daily SMA200
|1.2633
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2862
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2719
|Previous Weekly High
|1.288
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2684
|Previous Monthly High
|1.288
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2403
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2807
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2774
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2755
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2665
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2612
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2952
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD approaches 1.0500 as anxiety over Fed’s rate hike sours market mood
EUR/USD is eyeing a test of 1.0500 as the risk-off impulse intensifies. Fed’s rate hike announcement on Wednesday has sidelined the risk-sensitive currencies. Germany’s support for Europe’s embargo on Russian oil has renewed the fears of recession.
GBP/USD: Mildly offered around 1.2550 as traders await Fed, BOE
GBP/USD fails to extend the previous day’s corrective pullback from a two-year low, as sellers attack 1.2550 ahead of the European open. BOE vs. Fed drama keeps the pair pressured, Brexit woes also keep sellers hopeful. US dollar stays firmer alongside yields ahead of the hawkish Fed.
Gold drops back towards $1,878 as yields underpin greenback bulls Premium
Gold Price fades the bounce off 100-DMA, bears approach short-term support amid firmer USD. US Treasury yields regain upside momentum amid hawkish Fed expectations. US ISM Manufacturing PMI, risk catalysts to direct short-term Gold Price moves.
How likely is a $1 recovery for Cardano price
Cardano price crashed below the long-standing range, extending from $0.776 to $1.245. A quick recovery above the $0.776 range low could trigger a move to the range’s midpoint at $1.011. A daily candlestick close below $0.677 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Apple and Amazon can't save us, is it time to abandon ship?
Equities are back at precarious levels as we approach the end of the week and the end of the month. Tech earnings season is now more or less done and dusted and the report card looks like its detention.