USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bounces off lows, still in the red above mid-1.2700s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD traded with a negative bias through the early North American session.
  • The overnight breakout through falling wedge resistance favours bullish traders.
  • Any further slide to the 1.2700 mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity.

The USD/CAD pair witnessed some selling on Tuesday and extended the previous day's rejection slide from the 1.2835 confluence resistance. The mentioned region comprised of 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart and the 61.8 Fibonacci level of the 1.2958-1.2630 recent downfall.

The pair remained depressed through the early North American session, albeit managed to rebound around 30-35 pips from lows and was last seen trading near the 1.2760-65 area. Given the overnight breakout through a falling wedge, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders.

The constructive outlook is further reinforced by bullish technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart. That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been recovering – are yet to confirm the bullish bias. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.

In the meantime, any subsequent slide is more likely to find decent support and attract dip-buying near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around 1.2700 round-figure mark. The mentioned level also marks the bullish wedge resistance breakpoint and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

This is closely followed by the 1.2685-80 horizontal support, which if broken decisively will negate prospects for any further appreciating move. The USD/CAD pair might then resume its bearish trajectory and slide back towards challenging multi-year lows, around the 1.2630 region touched last week.

On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged around the 1.2790-1.2800 region (50% Fibo. level) ahead of the overnight swing highs. A sustained move beyond has the potential to push the USD/CAD pair further beyond the 1.2875-80 intermediate resistance, towards reclaiming the 1.2900 mark.

USD/CAD 4-hourly chart

fxsoriginal

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2764
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.2778
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2772
Daily SMA50 1.2898
Daily SMA100 1.3053
Daily SMA200 1.336
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2836
Previous Daily Low 1.2698
Previous Weekly High 1.2798
Previous Weekly Low 1.263
Previous Monthly High 1.301
Previous Monthly Low 1.2688
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2783
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.275
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2705
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2632
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2567
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2843
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2908
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2981

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 as markets find their feet

EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 as markets find their feet

EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial

GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial

GBP/USD is trading around after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling them "controversial". The faster UK vaccination campaign is also underpinning sterling. 

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region

A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.

Gold news

Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes

Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes

Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000.

Read more

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50

The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures