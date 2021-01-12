USD/CAD Price Analysis: Bounces off lows, still in the red above mid-1.2700s

- USD/CAD traded with a negative bias through the early North American session.
- The overnight breakout through falling wedge resistance favours bullish traders.
- Any further slide to the 1.2700 mark might still be seen as a buying opportunity.
The USD/CAD pair witnessed some selling on Tuesday and extended the previous day's rejection slide from the 1.2835 confluence resistance. The mentioned region comprised of 200-period SMA on the 4-hourly chart and the 61.8 Fibonacci level of the 1.2958-1.2630 recent downfall.
The pair remained depressed through the early North American session, albeit managed to rebound around 30-35 pips from lows and was last seen trading near the 1.2760-65 area. Given the overnight breakout through a falling wedge, the near-term bias remains tilted in favour of bullish traders.
The constructive outlook is further reinforced by bullish technical indicators on the 4-hourly chart. That said, oscillators on the daily chart – though have been recovering – are yet to confirm the bullish bias. This, in turn, warrants some caution before placing fresh bullish bets.
In the meantime, any subsequent slide is more likely to find decent support and attract dip-buying near the 23.6% Fibo. level, around 1.2700 round-figure mark. The mentioned level also marks the bullish wedge resistance breakpoint and should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.
This is closely followed by the 1.2685-80 horizontal support, which if broken decisively will negate prospects for any further appreciating move. The USD/CAD pair might then resume its bearish trajectory and slide back towards challenging multi-year lows, around the 1.2630 region touched last week.
On the flip side, immediate resistance is pegged around the 1.2790-1.2800 region (50% Fibo. level) ahead of the overnight swing highs. A sustained move beyond has the potential to push the USD/CAD pair further beyond the 1.2875-80 intermediate resistance, towards reclaiming the 1.2900 mark.
USD/CAD 4-hourly chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2764
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|1.2778
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2772
|Daily SMA50
|1.2898
|Daily SMA100
|1.3053
|Daily SMA200
|1.336
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2836
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2698
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2798
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.263
|Previous Monthly High
|1.301
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2688
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2783
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.275
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2705
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2632
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2567
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2843
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2908
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2981
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.2150 as markets find their feet
EUR/USD has bounced from the lows and is hovering around 1.2150 amid calmer markets. US yields remain elevated as the Fed mulls tapering bond buying. Coronavirus developments are eyed.
GBP/USD jumps to 1.3600 as Bailey calls negative rates controversial
GBP/USD is trading around after BOE's Bailey downplayed negative rate expectations, by calling them "controversial". The faster UK vaccination campaign is also underpinning sterling.
XAU/USD clings to gains near session tops, around $1860 region
A subdued USD demand assisted gold to gain traction and move away from one-month lows. Rallying US bond yields, underlying bullish sentiment might keep a lid on any strong move up.
Bitcoin 15% upswing beckons, as the crypto market stabilizes
Investors in the cryptocurrency market are keen on buying the dip following the bearish waves on Monday. Bitcoin tested support at $30,000 but has recovered above $35,000.
US Dollar Index struggles to advance above 90.50
The greenback, when gauged by the US Dollar Index (DXY), appears to have met some important resistance in the 90.70 region at the beginning of the week.