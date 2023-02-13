USD/CAD Price Analysis: 200-HMA probes buyers below 1.3400

- USD/CAD consolidates the biggest daily slump in over a month.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement triggers corrective bounce amid oversold RSI.
- 200-HMA joins sluggish MACD signals to probe Loonie pair buyers.
USD/CAD retreats from intraday high as buyers struggle to overcome the key Hourly Moving Average (HMA) during early Monday in Europe. Even so, the Loonie pair prints 0.20% intraday gains around 1.3375 as it pares the heaviest daily loss in five weeks, marked the previous day.
The quote’s recovery could be linked to its bounce off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of February 02-06 upside amid the oversold RSI (14) conditions.
However, the 200-HMA level challenges the USD/CAD pair’s immediate upside near 1.3385.
Given the bullish MACD signals, despite being sluggish of late, the Loonie pair may remain on the bull’s radar, suggesting a clear break of the immediate HMA hurdle surrounding 1.3385.
Following that, 1.3415 may test the upside momentum before directing the USD/CAD bulls toward the two-week-old horizontal resistance area near 1.3470.
In a case where USD/CAD remains firmer past 1.3470, it can aim for a late January swing high near 1.3520.
Alternatively, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level, also known as the golden Fibonacci ratio, puts a floor under the USD/CAD prices of around 1.3340, a break of which highlights the 1.3300 round figure for the bears.
Should USD/CAD breaks the 1.3300 round figure, the monthly low and November 2022 trough, respectively near 1.3260 and 1.3225, will gain the market’s attention.
USD/CAD: Hourly chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3374
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22%
|Today daily open
|1.3345
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3386
|Daily SMA50
|1.3492
|Daily SMA100
|1.3533
|Daily SMA200
|1.3236
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3472
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3338
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3476
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3338
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3685
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.33
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3389
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3421
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3298
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3432
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3519
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3566
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
