USD/CAD pares early losses, turns flat near 1.2740

- USD/CAD erases its losses after dropping toward 1.2700.
- WTI stages a technical correction after climbing above $58.
- US Dollar Index continues to push lower on Tuesday.
The USD/CAD pair dropped to its lowest level in nearly two weeks at 1.2710 on Tuesday but reversed its direction ahead of the American session. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.2739.
Oil rally loses steam
The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback caused USD/CAD to push lower during the first half of the day. The US Dollar Index, which closed below 91.00 on Monday, dropped to 90.50 during the European trading hours and was last seen losing 0.35% on the day at 90.62. The poor performance of US Treasury bond yields seems to be weighing on the greenback on Tuesday.
The data from the US showed that the NFIB Business Optimism Index in January declined to 95 and missed the market expectation of 98.7. Nevertheless, the market reaction to this report was largely muted. Later in the session, the JOLTS Job Openings data from the US will be looked upon for fresh impetus.
Meanwhile, after rising to its highest level in more than a year at $58.60, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) seems to have gone into a consolidation phase. Ahead of the API's Weekly Crude Oil Stock report, the WTI is down 0.55% on the day at $57.75, making it difficult for the commodity-related CAD to stay resilient against its American counterpart.
Technical levels to watch for
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2741
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.274
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2744
|Daily SMA50
|1.277
|Daily SMA100
|1.2972
|Daily SMA200
|1.3231
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2783
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2736
|Previous Weekly High
|1.287
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2762
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.259
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2754
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2765
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2723
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2706
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.277
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2816
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.21 amid yields-driven dollar weakness
EUR/USD has been extending its gains, hitting a high above 1.21 as the dollar retreats. US yields are falling amid uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus.
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $48,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the rally to renew lifetime highs above $48,000, aiming to conquer $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable after Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the no.1 coin. The company is said to consider accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars.
XAU/USD bulls challenge 100-SMA after triangle breakout
XAU/USD confirms symmetrical triangle breakout on the 4H chart. Acceptance above 100-SMA is critical to unleashing further upside. 200-SMA at $1863 is the next upside target amid bullish RSI.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV) drops 6% as investors turn anxious about merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV dropped nearly 6% to settle below the $33 mark on Monday, having found strong support just above $30. The shares of the blank-check company corrected lower after the recent rally to the all-time-highs of $36.
US Dollar Index extends the drop below 91.00
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, extends the weekly pullback further south of the 91.00 hurdle on turnaround Tuesday.