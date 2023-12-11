USD/CAD moves upward near 1.3600, focus on US CPI, Fed policy decision

The robust employment data has stirred conversations regarding the future trajectory of the US Federal Reserve's (Fed) monetary policy and how long the central bank plans to maintain rates at restrictive levels. This surge in discussions has fueled an upward movement in US Treasury yields, contributing to the strengthening of the USD. Market participants are now focused on the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Tuesday and the Fed Interest Rate Decision on Wednesday for further insights and potential market impact.

The US Nonfarm Payrolls for November exhibited a notable increase, reaching 199,000 compared to October's rise of 150,000 and surpassing the market expectation of 180,000. The US Average Hourly Earnings (YoY) remained constant at 4.0%, in line with the market's projections for November. The Unemployment Rate decreased to 3.7%, down from the previous 3.9%.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) extends its winning streak for the third successive session, trading higher near $71.60 per barrel during the Asian session on Monday. Crude oil prices experienced an upswing following the release of data last week, indicating a degree of resilience in the United States (US) economy. The robust US employment data on Friday played a significant role, portraying the labor market as one of the few positive aspects in the world's largest fuel consumer.

USD/CAD recovers its recent losses as the US Dollar (USD) attempts to gain ground for the second successive day. The USD/CAD pair trades higher around 1.3600 during the Asian session on Monday. However, the stronger Crude oil prices could limit the losses of the Canadian Dollar (CAD).

