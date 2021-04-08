USD/CAD holds gains above 1.2600 amid weaker USD and WTI prices

- USD/CAD remains supported above 1.2600 amid risk-on mood.
- WTI-price weakness and subdued USD keeps the range play intact.
- Further upside remains at the mercy of the US data, Powell’s speech.
USD/CAD is trading on the front foot above 1.2600, consolidating the two-day uptrend to five-day highs of 1.2634.
The pause in the USD/CAD advance could be attributed to the subdued trading seen in the US dollar against its main peers so far this Thursday. The greenback has preserved the American rebound, although lacks follow-through bias ahead of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the IMF Spring event later today.
Meanwhile, the bearish sentiment around WTI prices weighs on the resource-linked Canadian dollar, in turn, supporting the upside in the spot. Oil prices remain undermined by a hefty build in the US gasoline inventories while mixed Asian equities also add to the weight on the higher-yielding oil.
On Wednesday, dovish FOMC minutes, uncertainty over President Joe Biden’s huge infrastructure bill and rising Treasury yields spooked investors, as they scurried for safety in the US currency.
This Thursday, markets look forward to the US weekly jobless claims and Powell’s appearance for fresh near-term trading opportunities.
USD/CAD: Technical levels
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2621
|Today Daily Change
|0.0012
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10
|Today daily open
|1.2609
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.254
|Daily SMA50
|1.2631
|Daily SMA100
|1.2719
|Daily SMA200
|1.2993
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2635
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2563
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2647
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2528
|Previous Monthly High
|1.274
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2365
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2607
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.259
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.257
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.253
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2498
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2641
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2713
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: A failure to resist above 200-DMA recalls the sellers
EUR/USD is holding the lower ground while hovering within Wednesday’s trading range in early Asian dealings, as the US dollar remains broadly in demand amid tepid close on Wall Street. Bearish RSI, USD rebound keep EUR/USD vulnerable.
GBP/USD: Bears target 100-DMA near 1.3680 after two-day sell-off
GBP/USD is nursing losses below 1.3750, as the sellers take a breather before resuming the downtrend, helped by a broad US dollar comeback and the Treasury yields. RSI stays bearish, 21-DMA to limit any recovery attempts.
Gold looks to retest $1730 as USD holds firmer with yields
Gold remains on the defensive, as the greenback holds the higher ground amid a tepid risk tone, as Treasury yields resume its uptrend on hopes of President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan making it through Congress. Technical setup favors XAU/USD bears ahead of US data, Powell.
Bitcoin looks more bearish every day, Ripple outperforms, here's why
The recovery of the cryptocurrency market from the late-March lows lifted the complex above the $2 trillion threshold, with Bitcoin still representing over 50% despite the lackluster price action. The rebound has been more bountiful for ETH bulls and exceptionally so for XRP speculators.
S&P 500 Elliott Wave Analysis: Bullish cycle in play
Overview: Bullish cycle for SP500, Russell 2000 and NASDAQ. SPX S&P 500 Elliott Wave: Wave iii of (iii) of v) of 5 of (3) in progress. SP500 Trading Strategy: Risk on. (Long trades in play)