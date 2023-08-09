USD/CAD gets rejected by the 200-day SMA ahead of US inflation data on Thursday

- The USD/CAD reached the 200-day SMA but then fell to 1.3420.
- Better-than-expected Building data from Canada and rising Oil prices limit the CAD’s downside.
- Markets remain cautious, awaiting Thursday´s inflation data for more guidance.
The USD/CAD traded flat near the 1.3420 area on Wednesday. On the US side, no relevant data was released, while investor remains cautious ahead of Thursday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from July. However, the Loonie gained strength from robust Canadian Building Permits for July, and Oil prices rising to highs since November 2022.
After two days of trading strong, the USD backed off somewhat, with the DXY index consolidating at 102.50. As the American economic calendar remains empty, the focus is on inflation data on Thursday which projections see the headline CPI slightly accelerating to 3.3% YoY and the Core CPI coming in at 4.8%.
On the CAD’s side, Building Permits from Canada from July unexpectedly rose by 6.1% MoM in July, while markets expected a 3.5% decline and boosted the Loonie. In addition, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) barrel jumped above $84.00 for the first time since November 2022 and helped the CAD to trade resilient against its rivals.
USD/CAD Levels to watch
According to the daily chart, the technical outlook remains neutral to bullish for the short term as the bulls gain momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) points north above its middle point, while the Moving Average Convergence (MACD) histogram displays larger green bars. Plus, the pair is above the 20 and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) but below the 200-day SMA, suggesting that on the bigger picture, the bulls are still in command over the bears but still need to overcome the 1.3500 level to confirm to upside.
Support levels: 1.3450, 1.3400,1.3320.
Resistance levels: 1.3500 (200-day SMA), 1.3550, 1.3570.
USD/CAD Daily chart
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3421
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|1.3419
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.324
|Daily SMA50
|1.3271
|Daily SMA100
|1.3396
|Daily SMA200
|1.3454
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3502
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3365
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3394
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3151
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3387
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3093
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.345
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3417
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3355
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3292
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3218
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3492
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3566
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3629
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
