- USD/CAD snaps a two-day losing streak as the Canadian Dollar weakens following the BoC interest rate decision.
- The Bank of Canada cuts benchmark rate by 25 bps to 2.50%, citing weaker economy and softer inflation pressures.
- Traders turn attention to the Fed's monetary policy decision at 18:00 GMT
The Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades on the back foot against the US Dollar (USD) on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada (BoC) cut its benchmark rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.50%, as expected. At the time of writing, USD/CAD is trading around 1.3757 during the American session, snapping a two-day losing streak.
In its Monetary Policy Statement, the BoC said that three key developments had shifted the balance of risks since July. The labour market has softened further, underlying inflation pressures have diminished, and Canada’s removal of most retaliatory tariffs has reduced upside inflation risks. Policymakers noted that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined by 1.6% in the second quarter, exports to the United States (US) fell sharply and uncertainty surrounding US trade policy has weighed heavily on business investment.
BoC Governor Tiff Macklem underlined the reasoning behind the move, saying there was a clear consensus on the Governing Council to cut rates and that the reduction was appropriate given a weaker economy and reduced inflation risks. He added that the bank would remain data-dependent and closely monitor how trade disruptions, labour market slack and inflation expectations evolve.
A notable change in today’s statement was the removal of explicit forward guidance on further rate cuts. While the Governing Council left the door open to additional easing if conditions deteriorate, the shift underscores a more data-dependent stance rather than a preset path of cuts.
Meanwhile, a steady US Dollar (USD) is adding some pressure on the Loonie as traders await the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision later on Wednesday at 18:00 GMT. Markets are fully pricing in a 25 bps cut, but the focus will be on Chair Jerome Powell’s forward guidance and the updated dot plot to gauge the pace of the easing cycle.
Canadian Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Canadian Dollar (CAD) against listed major currencies today. Canadian Dollar was the strongest against the Euro.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.15%
|-0.08%
|-0.13%
|0.17%
|-0.02%
|-0.00%
|0.10%
|EUR
|-0.15%
|-0.25%
|-0.29%
|0.05%
|-0.05%
|-0.02%
|-0.05%
|GBP
|0.08%
|0.25%
|-0.04%
|0.30%
|0.04%
|0.09%
|0.12%
|JPY
|0.13%
|0.29%
|0.04%
|0.30%
|0.21%
|0.14%
|0.09%
|CAD
|-0.17%
|-0.05%
|-0.30%
|-0.30%
|-0.12%
|-0.13%
|-0.10%
|AUD
|0.02%
|0.05%
|-0.04%
|-0.21%
|0.12%
|0.04%
|-0.00%
|NZD
|0.00%
|0.02%
|-0.09%
|-0.14%
|0.13%
|-0.04%
|-0.00%
|CHF
|-0.10%
|0.05%
|-0.12%
|-0.09%
|0.10%
|0.00%
|0.00%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Canadian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent CAD (base)/USD (quote).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims losses, revisits 1.1860 ahead of the Fed
Following an early drop to the 1.1830 zone, EUR/USD now picks up some upside impulse and retest the 1.1860 zone, down marginally for the day. The pair’s knee-jerk comes on the back of a vacillating price action around the US Dollar ahead of the crucial interest rate decision by the Fed later in the European evening.
GBP/USD flirts with recent peaks around 1.3670
GBP/USD now gathers steam and trades at shouting distance from recent highs in the 1.3670-1.3680 band on Wednesday. Cable’s extra gains comes on the back of the loss of momentum in the Greenback prior to the FOMC event, while investors continue to assess earlier UK inflation data.
Gold hovers around $3,680, looks at Fed
Gold remains on the back foot on Wednesday, hovering around the $3,680 zone per troy ounce amid some profit taking mood folloiwng Tuesday’s all-time peaks. The yellow metal’s renewed downward bias comes amid marginal gains in the Greenback and mixed US yields ahead of the Fed gathering.
Federal Reserve set to resume interest-rate cutting cycle as labor market weakens
The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut the policy rate for the first time in 2025. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, which includes the dot plot, could offer key clues about the policy outlook.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.