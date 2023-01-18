- USD/CAD has witnessed an intermediate resistance around 1.3500 after a juggernaut rally.
- US equities witnessed a massive sell-off as retail demand and PPI figures dropped heavily.
- Fed’s Bullard remained restrictive on interest rate projections despite weaker inflation projections.
The USD/CAD pair has witnessed a pause after a juggernaut rally around the psychological resistance of 1.3500 in the early Asian session. The Loonie asset is expected to turn sideways as the US Dollar bulls will need more fuel to extend the rally further. The major witnessed a steep fall amid a plunge in the oil price, which weakened the Canadian Dollar.
S&P500 witnessed an intense sell-off from the market participants after a lower-than-projected release of the United States Producer Price Index (PPI) and monthly Retail Sales data. The fight against stubborn inflation is demanding a cost from the economy in terms of weaker bargaining power in favor of producers and lower productivity due to rising interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
A sheer decline in the headline PPI (Dec) to 6.2% on an annual basis vs. the expectations of 6.8% and core PPI at 5.5% against the consensus of 5.9%, cleared that producers are forced to trim the prices of goods and services to maintain equilibrium due to declined retail demand. Apart from that, monthly Retail Sales data contracted by 1.1% while the street was expecting a contraction of -0.8%.
A decline in the US economic data cleared that inflation projections are expected to trim further, which supported the demand for US government bonds and a nosedive move in the 10-year US Treasury yields to 3.37%. The US Dollar Index (DXY) sensed a recovery after recording a fresh seven-month low at 101.20 to near 102.00 after hawkish commentary from St. Louis Fed's President James Bullard. Fed policymaker projected the interest rate peak in a 5.25-5.50% range despite a sheer fall in US PPI and Retail Sales data.
On the oil front, oil prices dropped firmly as weaker retail demand in the United States is going to trim oil demand. Producers will be forced to slash their production activities amid falling retail demand, which might impact oil demand heavily. This led to a plunge in the oil price to $79.40. It is worth noting that Canada is a leading oil exporter to the United States and lower oil prices may impact the Canadian Dollar.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3492
|Today Daily Change
|0.0104
|Today Daily Change %
|0.78
|Today daily open
|1.3388
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.351
|Daily SMA50
|1.3495
|Daily SMA100
|1.3503
|Daily SMA200
|1.3177
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3437
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3369
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3461
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3322
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3705
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3385
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3395
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3411
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3359
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3291
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3427
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3466
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3494
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
