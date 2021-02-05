USD/CAD drops below 1.2800 despite dismal Canadian jobs report

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Unemployment Rate in Canada jumped to 9.4% in January.
  • Nonfarm Payrolls in the US increased by 49K in January.
  • USD/CAD trades in the negative territory near 1.2800.

The USD/CAD pair spiked to a session high of 1.2828 with the initial market reaction to the labour market reports from the US and Canada but quickly changed its direction. As of writing, the pair was down 0.22% on a daily basis at 1.2797.

USD selloff picks up steam after NFP data

The data published by Statistics Canada showed on Friday that the Unemployment Rate in Canada jumped to 9.4% in January from 8.8% in December with the Net Change in Employment slumping to -212,800.

However, this disappointing reading failed to provide a boost to USD/CAD as the greenback came under strong selling pressure after January Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report painted a mixed picture.

The NFP in January rose by 49,000 and came in slightly weaker than the market expectation of 50,000. On a negative noted, December's print of -140,000 got revised down to -227,000 and weighed on the USD. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which spent the first half of the day a little below 91.50, dropped to a daily low of 91.17 before recovering modestly. At the moment, the DXY is losing 0.26% on the day at 91.30. 

Meanwhile, the underlying details of the US jobs report showed that the Unemployment Rate improved to 6.3% from 6.7% but this print by itself doesn't seem to be helping the buck regather its strength.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.2803
Today Daily Change -0.0021
Today Daily Change % -0.16
Today daily open 1.2824
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2742
Daily SMA50 1.278
Daily SMA100 1.2982
Daily SMA200 1.3245
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2845
Previous Daily Low 1.2778
Previous Weekly High 1.2881
Previous Weekly Low 1.2686
Previous Monthly High 1.2881
Previous Monthly Low 1.259
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2819
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2803
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2786
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2748
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2718
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2854
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2883
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2921

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD rises to 1.20 after disappointing jobs report

EUR/USD rises to 1.20 after disappointing jobs report

EUR/USD is trading around 1.20, up from the lows after the US reported an increase of only 49,000 jobs in January, worse than expected. Investors are eyeing stimulus news from Washington. 

EUR/USD News

GameStop (GME): Bargain-seekers may jump in after 42% crash, Robinhood's restrictions removal

GameStop (GME): Bargain-seekers may jump in after 42% crash, Robinhood's restrictions removal

NYSE: GME has kicked off Wednesday's trading with a surge of some 20% to above $100.  Bargain-seekers are jumping on GameStop Corp after it lost 60%. Retail traders on WallStreetBets have been split over the move to silver.

Read more

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE is poised for a 75% move

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE is poised for a 75% move

Dogecoin continues to stir interest across the cryptocurrency market. Speculation shoot up after a tweet by Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla. At the time of writing, DOGE is trading at $0.046 after hitting a barrier at $0.055. 

Read more

Canada: Unemployment Rate rises to 9.4% in January, Net Change in Employment at -212K

Canada: Unemployment Rate rises to 9.4% in January, Net Change in Employment at -212K

The Unemployment Rate in Canada rose to 9.4% in January from 8.8% (revised from 8.6%) in December with the Net Change in Employment declining more than 212,000 (vs -47.5K expected), the data published by Statistics Canada revealed on Friday. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next target at the 100-day SMA near 91.90

US Dollar Index: Next target at the 100-day SMA near 91.90

DXY records new 2021 highs around 91.60 on Friday. Next on the upside emerges the 100-day SMA around 91.90.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures