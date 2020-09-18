USD/CAD clings to gains near session tops, eyeing a move beyond 1.3200 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/CAD regained positive traction on Friday despite the prevalent USD selling bias.
  • Weaker oil prices undermined the loonie and remained supportive of the move up.
  • Softer Canadian monthly retail sales provided an additional boost in the last hour.

The USD/CAD pair refreshed daily tops during the early North American session, with bulls now eyeing a sustained move beyond the 1.3200 round-figure mark.

Following the previous day's pullback of around 100 pips from over one-week tops, the pair caught some fresh bids on the last trading day of the week and seemed rather unaffected by the prevalent US dollar selling bias. The post-FOMC USD short-covering move faded rather quickly amid concerns over the sustainability of the US economic recovery, fueled by Thursday's disappointing US macro data.

However, a weaker tone surrounding crude oil prices undermined the commodity-linked currency – the loonie. This, in turn, was seen as one of the key factors that extended some support to the USD/CAD pair and remained supportive of the intraday positive move. The Canadian dollar was further weighed down by the disappointing release of monthly retail sales figures for the month of July.

Data published by Statistics Canada showed Retail Sales in Canada increased by 0.6% during the reported month. The reading was below the previous month's increase of 0.7% and also missed market expectations pointing to a growth of 1%. Adding to this, core retail sales, which exclude auto sales, 0.4% MoM as compared to a 0.5% rise anticipated and 15.5% previous (revised down from 15.7%).

It will now be interesting to see if bulls are able to capitalize on the move or the USD/CAD pair meets with some fresh supply at higher levels, indicating persistent selling bias at higher levels. This would be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and turn the pair vulnerable to break through the recent trading range held over the past 1-1/2-weeks or so.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.3191
Today Daily Change 0.0023
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.3168
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3142
Daily SMA50 1.3286
Daily SMA100 1.3508
Daily SMA200 1.352
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3247
Previous Daily Low 1.315
Previous Weekly High 1.326
Previous Weekly Low 1.3053
Previous Monthly High 1.3451
Previous Monthly Low 1.302
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3187
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.321
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.313
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3091
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3033
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3227
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3285
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3324

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

