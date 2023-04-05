USD/CAD bulls stay firm at key support as focus moves to US NFP

- USD/CAD bulls are moving in as bears move out.
- The focus will turn to Canadian data and then US NFP.
USD/CAD is flat on the day so far sticking to a range of between 1.3425 and 1.3448 so far as the price continues to consolidate at the bottom of the prior day's bearish sell-off when the price fell from the 1.37s towards the end of last month´s trade.
Gains in the CAD in recent times come on the back of a calming in financial markets as stress in the global banking sector showed signs of easing and stronger oil prices. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, added to Monday's impressive rally that followed OPEC+ plans to cut more production. WTI is sat near the $81.75 highs made yesterday.
However, the Loonie has been unable to fully capitalize on the US dollarçs weakness and poor data this week as it tests into key daily support that has resulted in profit taking. The greenback was pressured after a plunge in US factory activity raised concerns over slowing economic growth. US factory orders declined for a second straight month, down 0.7% in February after falling 2.1% in January from the 1.7% jump in December. This data comes on the heels of the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) that yesterday reported that its Manufacturing PMI fell to 46.3 last month. This was the worst since May 2020, from 47.7 in February.
The greenback was pressured last week on the back of Friday´s PCE data, the Federal Reserve´s preferred inflation measure. this came in mixed. While headline and core both came in a tick lower than expected, super core accelerated for a second straight month to 4.63% YoY which is the highest since October. ´´This is not the direction that the Fed desires and so we look for the hawkish tilt in Fed comments to continue,´´ analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained.
The market´s attention will turn to Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls jobs report, although many markets will be closed for the Easter holiday. ´´US payrolls likely stayed firm at a still above-trend pace in March, though slowing from stronger prints in Jan-Feb,´´ the analysts at TD Securities explained. ´´We also look for the Unemployment Rate to stay unchanged at 3.6%, and wage growth to print a firm 0.3% MoM.´´
Domestically, Canadian building permits jumped 8.6% in February compared to the previous month, after a revised 3.7% decline in January. Looking ahead, Canada's trade balance for February will be reported on Wednesday and the March employment report, set for release on Thursday, will be eyed.
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3434
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.3445
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.367
|Daily SMA50
|1.3546
|Daily SMA100
|1.3524
|Daily SMA200
|1.3381
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3467
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3406
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3745
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3508
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3862
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3508
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3444
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3429
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3411
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3378
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.335
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3473
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3501
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3535
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
