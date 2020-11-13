USD/CAD advances to fresh weekly highs near 1.3170 as WTI pushes lower

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • USD/CAD remains on track to post weekly gains.
  • WTI falls for third straight day on Friday.
  • US Dollar Index settles below 93.00 after mid-tier data.

After dropping toward 1.3100 during the European trading hours, the USD/CAD pair turned south in the second half of the day and climbed to a fresh weekly high of 1.3172. As of writing, the pair was up 0.17% on the day at 1.3162. On a weekly basis, USD/CAD remains on track to close more than 100 pips higher.

WTI extends slide into third consecutive day

The poor performance of crude oil seems to be making it difficult for the commodity-related loonie to stay resilient against its American counterpart in the second half of the week. Following the impressive rally seen at the start of the week, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) remains on track to close the third straight week in the negative territory and was last seen losing 1.2% at $40.40.

On the other hand, the US Dollar Index (DXY) stays in the negative territory below 93.00 on Friday, keeping USD/CAD's upside limited for the time being. Although the DXY struggled to carry its bullish momentum into the second half of the week, it's still up around 0.6% for the week. 

Earlier in the day, the data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the Core Producer Price Index (PPI) in October declined to 1.1% on a yearly basis. Additionally, the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index slumped to 77 in November and missed the market expectation of 82 by a wide margin. Nevertheless, the market reaction to these data was muted.

Technical levels to watch for

USD/CAD

Overview
Today last price 1.316
Today Daily Change 0.0027
Today Daily Change % 0.21
Today daily open 1.3133
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3157
Daily SMA50 1.3203
Daily SMA100 1.3287
Daily SMA200 1.3539
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.315
Previous Daily Low 1.3056
Previous Weekly High 1.337
Previous Weekly Low 1.3019
Previous Monthly High 1.339
Previous Monthly Low 1.3081
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3114
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3092
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3076
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3019
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2982
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.317
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3207
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3264

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

