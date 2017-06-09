US Treasury Sec Mnuchin warns of sanctions on any country trading with N. Korea

US Treasury Sec Mnuchin warns of sanctions on any country trading with N. KoreaBy Dhwani Mehta
Additional headlines crossed the wires from the US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, this time speaking on the North Korean missile threat.
Key Points:
If UN doesn't impose sanctions on North Korea, he has the executive order for Trump to consider that would sanction any country trading with North Korea.
