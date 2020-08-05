US: Trade deficit narrows to $50.7 billion in June vs. $50.1 billion expected

US' Goods Trade Balance came in at -$50.7 billion in June.

US Dollar Index stays deep in the negative territory below 93.00 after the data.

The United States' international trade deficit declined by $4.1 billion to $50.7 billion in June, the data published jointly by the US Census Bureau and the US Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Wednesday. This reading followed a deficit of $54.8 billion in May and came in slightly worse than the market expectation for a deficit of $50.1 billion.

"June exports were $158.3 billion, $13.6 billion more than May exports," the publication further read. "June imports were $208.9 billion, $9.5 billion more than May imports."

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index, which extended its daily slide on disappointing ADP Employment Change data, recovered modestly in the last minutes and was down 0.55% at 92.76 at the time of press.